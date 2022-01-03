Why the Jeep Renegade will no longer have a diesel engine – 03/01/2022

In the 2022 line, to be launched in February of next year, the Jeep Renegade will have only one engine version. It is the same 1.3 turbo of 185 hp that equips Compass, Commander and a Fiat Toro pickup. With this, both the old 1.8 aspirated flex and the 2.0 turbodiesel in the range of the smallest Jeep on sale in Brazil leave the scene.

The farewell of the diesel engine, by the way, is a point of concern at the top of the SUV brand. Executives fear that the consumer will be left behind with the combination of flex-engine with 4×4 traction, which will be used in some versions of the automaker’s entry-level SUV.

So much so that, during the car’s preview, 90% of the test was carried out on an off-road stretch. The objective was to show that, with the flex engine, the car’s aptitude for off-roading continues unabated. Even for 4×4 models, the gearbox is the nine-speed automatic typical of Jeep diesel vehicles. The 4×2 comes with the six speed one.

Image: Rafaela Borges/UOL

In the quick test, the Renegade’s off-road performance looked the same as before. And there was no reason not to be. Consumers tend to associate the bravery of a diesel propellant with aptitude for off-road, but the fact is that the two biggest icons of trails sold in Brazil are gasoline: Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler.

Of course, the high low torque of diesel engines can help in adverse situations, but the 1.3 flex also has good strength at low rpm: it’s 27.5 mkgf at 1,750 rpm. The association of diesel with 4×4 can indeed be essential for those who use the vehicle for extreme situations at work, such as in agribusiness.

Therefore, it is clear that the positioning of the Renegade 4×4 is much more focused on the adventure universe, not the read.

The real differentiator of Thruster 2.0, now available on Compass, Commander and Toro, is autonomy. The car ran over 600 km per tank, an ideal setting for those who need to make long journeys frequently.

Why is the diesel Renegade discontinued?

Image: Rafaela Borges/UOL

But, after all, why did Jeep decide to say goodbye to the Renegade turbodiesel? The model has already represented 30% of sales in the range. However, since 2020, it was no more than 8%. With the increase in car prices, driven by the pandemic scenario, the entry-level SUV turned out to be too expensive.

According to sources at the automaker, there was a migration of customers from Renegade to Compass diesel. This SUV is more spacious and has a more generous trunk, factors with strong customer appeal for this type of model.

The brand hopes that, with the departure of the diesel engine, the Renegade 4×4 will captivate more customers. That’s because cars with flex engines pay less tax than diesel models. Therefore, the SUV with this traction option should be cheaper than before.

This is because the 4×4 traction was only associated with diesel engines. This practice was maintained in Compass, Commander, and even Toro. At Renegade, however, there was a renewal of strategy.

What changes

The new Renegade will change less than the Compass. Among the highlights is a new customizable virtual dashboard. However, it is not the same as the larger SUV, but the same one used on the Toro, simpler.

The model did not gain air conditioning output for the rear seat, but comes with a wireless smartphone charger. The multimedia center brings updates to the system, although it maintains the screen of the previous model. In Compass, this detail has been renewed.

Another thing that changes in Renegade is the steering wheel, which is the same as the Compass. In terms of appearance, the highlights are the new full-LED elements in the headlights, a slight update on the front grille and more pronounced bumpers.

