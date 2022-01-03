Will he go? Father Fábio de Melo talks about participating in ‘BBB22’

During the ‘Altas Horas’ program, Father Fábio de Melo commented on the possibility of participating in ‘BBB22’

Father Fabio de Melo (50) participated in the program High hours, from Globo, this Saturday, 1.

During the attraction, the religious was asked about the possibility of participating in the Big Brother Brazil, which opens on January 17th. Sincerely, Father Fábio confessed that he would probably be eliminated in the first week of the reality show.

“I think I would go out in the first week! Confinement is hard to cope with… It’s one thing for you to confine yourself with those you have an affinity and create a favorable emotional environment. In Big Brother it’s different. I don’t think I would have immunity to live that way “, he said to the presenter Serginho Groisman (71).

Father Fábio de Melo tears the tendon

Father Fábio de Melo appeared with his left arm immobilized and explained why. “I was doing a little training to keep my health, I got distracted in the movement and the short biceps tendon tore. It’s not a disease and it’s gone.”, he said, who underwent reconstructive surgery on November 28th.

The religious also revealed his desire for 2022. “May we live more consciously. The only way to prepare for the future is to live the present well”, he said.





