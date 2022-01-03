Will we have new waves of Covid-19 and the economy close in 2022? – Money Times

Discovered in late November, the new coronavirus variant micron it has already spread to all continents of the planet and caused new partial restrictive measures to be adopted in countries such as Netherlands, Germany and Ireland. At the United Kingdom, for example, the government said it would not hold any lockdowns until the holiday season was over.

The Netherlands and Germany peaked in the last wave of covid-19 in late November, when Germans saw daily cases reach 58,000 on the one-week moving average. Among the countries mentioned, currently, the United Kingdom is experiencing the biggest outbreak.

This means that the British are facing the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, reaching the mark of 91,000 new registered. Despite this, deaths continue at a slower pace, with about 112 deaths per day. Still, the number is far below the more than 1,200 deaths a day recorded in the last wave.

Looking at Covid-19’s advancement in Europe, the investor becomes apprehensive and global markets suffer. Just to give you an idea, after the emergence of Ômicron, the Ibovespa (IBOV) retreated 4.76% in the accumulated result. Data were analyzed between November 25th and December 1st.

But should investors be concerned about new waves of Covid-19 here in Brazil?

To answer this question, the Money Times interviewed infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, President of the Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

According to the expert, “it is still unpredictable whether or not we will have a new wave of the disease caused by the Ômicron variant and a new closure of the economy”.

In comparison with the United Kingdom in terms of vaccination, Brazil is slightly behind, with 66.7% of the population vaccinated, while the percentage of Britons who received the two doses is 70%.

But for Kfouri, mass immunization with the second dose in the European country took place in the first half of the year, while Brazilians started taking the second dose in recent months, which tends to bring greater efficacy of vaccines, given that there are a drop in antibody levels over the months after the second dose was given.

“In Brazil we have a more recent vaccination scenario, where a large part of the population was exposed to the circulation of a wilder virus, as is the case with the gamma variant in the second wave. Another question is how the country is going to act on pharmacological measures, with the use of masks and social distance, so all these factors imply the possibility of a new wave”, he says.

Kfouri also comments that, so far, all vaccines show good efficacy against the Ômicron variant when it comes to hospitalizations and deaths, especially in those who received the booster dose. With that, he estimates that the number of cases may increase, but the number of deaths, not.

“On the other hand, the magnitude of this increase and the need for possible restrictions is still a terrain where we remain in speculations, as there is no evidence that shows us with any degree of certainty what will happen”, he says. “Only time will tell.”

WHO talks about end of pandemic in 2022

After confirming that even those vaccinated can be infected by Ômicron this past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) tried to offer encouragement by saying that the pandemic could end in 2022.

“(We) hope to turn this disease into a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, easily treated… and we want to be able to easily deal with it in the future,” said Mike Ryan, WHO’s Lead Emergency Specialist at a press conference on the day. December 20.

For Kfouri, the organization is too optimistic, considering that many countries have not managed to vaccinate even 30% of the population, especially African nations.

The specialist even recognizes that science has evolved a lot since the beginning of the pandemic, with vaccines, serums and drugs, such as the Pfizer pill, which is 90% effective against the virus.

However, the infectologist says that these treatments need to become cheaper and accessible for everyone. For him, only when this happens will it be possible to say that the pandemic will be close to its end.

“Talking about the end of the pandemic without showing any concrete action to democratize access to vaccines and medicines is very complicated, because if that doesn’t happen, we run the risk of the emergence of new variants, which would further aggravate the situation in 2022”, he explains .

When will covid-19 really end?

According to the infectologist, pandemics usually end when the virus becomes something “softer, human and seasonal”.

“Just look at the example of H1N1 in 2009. Today this is just any flu virus, indistinguishable from an H3N2, and there is no difference between any other variant,” he says.

In other words, for Kfouri, Covid-19 will continue in our lives — but in a more seasonal and controllable way with medicines and vaccines.