William Bonner breaks the rule and sends a message to politicians on a Globo program

William Bonner participated in the Best of the Year, gives Globe, in this sunday (2), and vented about the current moment of journalism in Brazil. The famous man was one of the nominees for the Journalism award, which was won by Renata Vasconcellos.

Despite not having won the award, the editor-in-chief and anchor of Jornal Nacional was moved when talking about his colleague’s victory.

“She is an amazing partner. We had a hard time. Me, Renata, JN team, journalists and staff from the technical area. It was not easy. This award for Renata is very deserved. I am very moved. It’s very fair”, declared the journalist.

In another moment of the award, Luciano Huck questioned William Bonner about the current polarization in Brazil and the difficulty of doing journalism in May to extremism.

“I think we are going through a moment, not only in Brazil, but in a planet of excessive polarization and the independent press is not here to please anyone. It’s her [imprensa] it’s here to fulfill its duty and by fulfilling this commitment it can displease the extremes”, shot JN’s anchor.

The presenter also highlighted: “I have to tell you that a moment like this, at Melhores do Ano, allows us to see how we do complementary work.”

“Because while we journalists are informing, fighting misinformation, within Globo’s programming schedule, we are there living with entertainment, shows, soap operas, art… and information and art save the country, my friend. We’re in the same boat”, completed.

William Bonner’s partner at JN gets emotional

The newscaster of Jornal Nacional was unable to attend the awards due to her sick leave. However, through a video call, Renata thanked the audience for the votes and was teary-eyed with the victory.

“Thank you! I confess it’s a surprise to me, with these giants… William Bonner, my mentor, my example. The guy. Maju Coutinho too, another giant, I didn’t really expect…”, she revealed, citing colleagues and competitors – Bonner also nominated by JN; Maju, now at Fantástico, for his performance in front of Jornal Hoje. Vasconcellos added:

“The first thing is to say thank you very much to whoever voted. These last two years have been the most challenging of my personal and professional life because of everything we’ve been through. But do you know what moves us? The look of people on the street. A look that says: ‘Go on with the work, you are important to us’”.