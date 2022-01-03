With 14 boys and waiting for Copinha reinforcements, Flamengo opens 2022 with an eye on Carioca | Flamengo

Flamengo starts its 2022 season this Monday. Still without Paulo Sousa, still without reinforcements, still without the great stars of the cast, but it’s given the start with an eye on the unprecedented four-time state championship. 14 youngsters present themselves to Maurício Souza at Ninho do Urubu and another eight join the group after the rubro-negra participation in Copinha.

1 of 4 Noga and Lázaro are among the boys who will perform again this Monday at the Ninho — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Noga and Lázaro are among the boys who reappear this Monday at the Ninho — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Of the group that finished 2021 as the main one, only João Gomes and Ramon had the end of their early vacation. In addition to them, Noga, Hugo Moura, Daniel Cabral and Lázaro were called up with passages between professionals and names that reached the age of under-20.

Check out the 14 players who start the activities

João Fernando (goalkeeper)

Matheus Cunha (goalkeeper)

Eduardo (goalkeeper)

Alvaro (goalkeeper)

Noga (back)

Patrick (defender)

Santiago (side)

Ramon (side)

João Gomes (steering wheel)

Hugo Moura (steering wheel)

Daniel Cabral (steering wheel)

Yuri Oliveira (half)

Lazarus (half)

Thiaguinho (striker)

The schedule foresees that the group will continue working separately even with the beginning of activities for the rest of the cast, on the 10th, with an eye on the debut of Carioca, on the 26th, against Portuguesa, still in an undefined location. It will be up to Paulo Sousa the entry of parts in the main team in the team, but the trend is to happen in stages from February.

2 of 4 Ramon is in the group that starts the Estadual — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Ramon is in the group that starts the Estadual — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

The football department foresees that Flamengo will use the State’s classification stage to give the players rhythm, as if it were a pre-season. There will be rare moments when full strength will be climbed before the semi-finals.

The successful example of 2021 is in the memory, when Flamengo finished in first place and won the Guanabara Cup, even playing practically every competition with boys. The holders played only three matches, two of them aiming at the Super Cup against Palmeiras.

To build the squad, the coaching staff chose eight names among the players who are with the Under-21 in the Copa São Paulo. Cleiton (defender), Otávio (defender), Wesley (wingback), Marcos Paulo (wingback), Matheus França (midfielder), André (striker), Ryan (striker) and Werton (striker) will join the group.

3 of 4 Matheus França, midfielder of Flamengo’s U-17 and U-20 teams — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Matheus França, midfielder of Flamengo’s under-17 and under-20 teams — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Flamengo is in Group 29 of the competition and will debut on Wednesday, in Barueri, against Forte Rio Bananal. West and Forest complete the key, which has the initial phase ending on the 11th.