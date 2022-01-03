With Botafogo and Cruzeiro for R$ 400 million, experts explain what defines the value of clubs in SAF

In recent weeks, Brazilian football has been shaken by the news of the arrival of investors in Cruzeiro, which joined the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF), and Botafogo, who is going through the process of transforming his football into a company. From the first information, the investments that will be made by Ronaldo (in the Minas Gerais team) and by the American John Text (in alvinegro) are around R$ 400 million over the years for 90% of football. But such figures raised the question: how do associations and investors define how much a club costs?

The account is far from simple. First, because the evaluation of the value of a club is not similar to that of other industries. The idiosyncrasies of the sport do not allow for accurate calculations or unique models. But of course there are objective criteria that have been used around the world, such as in the main European leagues, which are years ahead of Brazil when it comes to club-company.

The main one, according to experts, is called recurring revenue multiples. That is, how much the club earns discounted variable amounts such as player sales and awards, among others, multiplied, on average, by two — an approximate number of European clubs in the top five leagues in recent acquisition transactions.

In a very simple account, for example, a club with recurring income of R$200 million would have an estimated market value of R$400 million.

Every detail matters

However, this is not the only thing that comes into play. Every detail of the club’s history counts. Whether it’s the division they belong to at the moment, the size of the crowd, the projection of future income, market value of athletes and field performance, which determine more or less direct income.

— There are some metrics for calculating the value of clubs that are widely used in corporate transactions, such as discounted cash flow. The use of multiples of revenue for valuation purposes is also considered in football. Also, due to the specifics of football, some consultancies may use other elements – he says Edward Carlezzo, specialist in sports law and responsible for the constitution of the SAF of the Atlético-GO.

In the cases of Cruzeiro and Botafogo, the value of debts was more important than the weight of revenue itself. The possibility of growth of the two brands was taken into account more than the current valuation. The Minas Gerais club, for example, had total revenue in 2021 of R$74 million. Alvinegro projected R$145 million for 2022.

— The recent cases of SAF (Cruzeiro and Botafogo) were negotiations for the value of the debt, as the clubs are certainly worth less than their debts — says the economist Cesar Grafietti, specialist in Banking and Management and Sports Finance, who emphasizes.

— There is still a lot of uncertainty about what was transferred to the SAFs, the responsibility of each party, how the investor imagines making money with the clubs…

There is no single check

In the examples of heavily indebted clubs, such as Botafogo and Cruzeiro, there are also differences in the time of valuation. After all, there are debts that are much worse than others. The Minas Gerais club has significant amounts of short-term liabilities, which makes it more costly for investors. There are urgent payments, such as the FIFA debt that prevents him from registering players since June this year and, in the future, generating more cash flow. Currently, the sum is R$ 15 million and an initial contribution will be made by Ronaldo so that the situation is unlocked.

— Saved the due proportions, the difference between acquiring a club with short-term or long-term liabilities is like taking on an overdraft debt (very high interest and need for immediate payment so as not to increase the debt) or a mortgage loan to be paid in years, with a defined cash flow that fits in the budget — says the executive Pedro Daniel, from EY.

Regardless of the model used in pricing the club, a fact that there is no “single check” given by investors, as Pedro Daniel explains:

— The forms of contribution of money will be well defined in the agreement. There are some obligations in the SAF, such as the competition of creditors (20% of the revenue must be destined to pay these debts). But no investor is going to put up BRL 1 billion at once. The contribution is made over time.