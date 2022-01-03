With details to be announced by Cruzeiro, Pezzolano is expected in Belo Horizonte in the re-presentation of the cast | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano is very close to being announced as Cruzeiro’s new coach. The 38-year-old Uruguayan settles some final details of the agreement to sign the contract and start work on Tuesday, the day the cast will be introduced for the pre-season.

The negotiation is being conducted by Paulo André, who is in charge of football in the transition of the team led by Ronaldo. The former defender tried to take the coach to Athletico-PR, in 2019. Both also played together at the Paraná club, in 2006.

In contact via text message with the ge, Pezzolano responded with an automatic message, which has been sent to journalists who are looking for him.

“It’s not closed yet, we’re talking, God wills it all work out,” he wrote.

Pezzolano has gained strength behind the scenes at Cruzeiro in recent days. The project presented by Paulo André pleased the professional, who also had proposals from other clubs in South America on the table. The desire to work in Brazilian football was also important.

1 of 2 Paulo Pezzolano, coach who is about to be announced by Cruzeiro — Photo: Divulgação/Pachuca Paulo Pezzolano, coach who is close to being announced by Cruzeiro — Photo: Divulgação/Pachuca

Cruzeiro’s new management was looking for a young coach, but with some experience in professional football. Pezzolano went through Montevideo Torque and Liverpool, in Uruguay, and was at Pachuca, in Mexico for more than two years.

Cruzeiro has been without a coach since Vanderlei Luxemburgo was fired. The coach had agreed to renew the contract before Ronaldo’s acquisition of SAF shares, but the new management opted out, citing financial motivation.