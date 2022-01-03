With two assists from Gerson and one from Luan Peres, Marseille advances in the French Cup | french football

The Brazilians were the waiters in the victory of Olympique de Marseille this Sunday. Jorge Sampaoli’s team visited modest Fifth Division US Chauvigny, won 3-0 and advanced to the round of 16 of the French Cup. Gerson gave two assists in the game, and Luan Peres was the author of the pass to the other goal.
The defender and ex-Santos full-back opened the way to victory when, in the 29th minute, he crossed the ball to Milik from the left. The Pole hit a beautiful volley with his left hand and opened the scoreboard.
Gerson celebrates with Milik and Guendouzi Olympique de Marseille’s victory in the French Cup — Photo: Publicity/Olympique de Marseille
At 40, Gerson received it inside the area from the right and served Ünder in the penalty spot. The Turkish finished first and widened. In the second stage, the former Flamengo was fired once again from the right in the area, rolled backwards, and Armine Harit kicked it into the goal: 3-0.
Gerson now has three goals and four assists in 22 games in the Olympique de Marseille shirt. Luan Peres made his second goal pass of the season. Former Botafogo Luís Henrique was also a starter for Sampaoli’s team.
Olympique de Marseille advances to the round of 16 and awaits the draw to know who will be their opponents in the next phase. Third place in the French Champions League, the team visits Bordeaux next Friday for Ligue 1.