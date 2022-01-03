Without data from three states and the DF, Brazil registers 28 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 h

On the second day of the year 2022, Brazil registered 28 deaths by Covid-19, according to data from Conass (Regional Council of Health Secretariats), released at 6 pm this Sunday (2).

In addition, 1,721 new infections by the disease were registered.

It is noteworthy that, according to Conass, Minas Gerais, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and the Federal District did not report new cases and deaths this Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered 619,133 deaths caused by coronavirus, and 22,293,228 infections.

The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 7,685 and that of deaths in the same period is 98.

Brazil ends 2021 with 412,880 deaths in the year by Covid-19

According to a survey by CNN Agency, Brazil ended 2021 with 412,880 deaths by Covid-19 registered during the year. Since the beginning of the dissemination of the coronavirus, the country adds 619,056 deaths due to the disease. Read more.

