workers can receive up to R$ 10 thousand

The revision of the Guarantee Fund for Length of Service (FGTS) is valid for those who have worked with a formal contract since 1999. Despite this, many Brazilians are unaware that they are entitled to the amounts available through the revision of the benefit.

Read more: Find out if the PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance payment schedule has already been disclosed

The FGTS is a right for all those who work with a formal contract. Despite this, the guarantee fund review is valid for some workers in particular. See who is entitled and how to access the resource.

FGTS Review

The amount to be paid through the FGTS review depends, above all, on the Brazilians’ working time. In addition, it is necessary to consider the salary and the time that the balance was available in the fund’s account. All these points are essential when calculating the values ​​available in the review.

In addition, even workers who have already withdrawn from the FGTS are also entitled to request a review. This is because if, during the period, the worker had a good salary and if the amounts remained in the account for a longer time, the request for revision may be worth it.

The revision of the FGTS began with the need to seek a new Reference Rate (TR) to calculate the benefit. That’s because the rate used today has been zero since 2017. In other words, it doesn’t follow inflation and this causes losses of value to workers.

Therefore, the attempt has been to use the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) as a way of calculating and correcting the balance of FGTS revisions. Experts advise that this is the way to prevent workers from being at a loss.

The review can be judged at any time by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). As it stands, the values ​​can exceed R$ 300 billion in revisions. In addition, some surveys show that each worker who is entitled to review can receive around R$ 10 thousand.