World’s oldest woman turns 119 | World

There was a ceremony to mark the date at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, according to reports published in Japanese media.
During the Tokyo Olympics, it was thought that she carry the torch, but because of the pandemic this plan did not come out of the paper. See below for a video on this topic.
World’s oldest woman to carry Olympic torch in Japan
Tanaka was recognized as the oldest person in the world by the Guinness Book of Records in March 2019. At the time, she was 116 years old.
Tanaka was born in January 1903, the same year that the visual artist Cândido Portinari and the composer Ary Barroso were born in Brazil.
Considered the oldest woman in the world by the book of records, the 116-year-old Japanese Kane Tanaka poses with chocolates that bear the name of the Japanese eras. Tanaka was born during the Meiji era, a time of great transformation in Japan. — Photo: Ryosuke Uematsu/Kyodo News via AP
According to Kyodo agency, the family has set a goal of making Tanaka reach 120 years old.
Japan’s government has a date to remember the elderly and statistics about the country’s older population. There are more than 86,000 people there who are at least 100 years old.
The vast majority of these elderly people are women. Centenary men are just over 10,000.
Japan has already registered several records for the longest people in the world. The man who reached the most advanced age in the world was a Japanese man, Jiroemon Kimuro, who died on June 12, 2013 at the age of 116 years.
Tanaka’s record age is symbolic for Japan, which, along with the drop in the birth rate, is seeing a precipitous increase in its elderly population. The issue raises concerns about labor shortages and the country’s prospects for economic growth in the future.
According to a 2019 UN study, Japan’s population is expected to shrink by 21% between 2020 and 2050.
On December 16, Almihan Seyiti, a Chinese woman who would have reached the age of 135, died, according to the family. Seyiti would have been born in 1886.
There is skepticism about the date because the region of China where she was born did not keep good birth records.