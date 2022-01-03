WWE keeps plans for WrestleMania 38

The fact that Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship on Saturday’s Day 1 seems at first glance to have muddled WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 38.

However, according to a member of the WWE creative team who spoke to Ringside News, the company maintains the plans it had thus far for the main event of WrestleMania 38, and the “last minute” changes will serve to further enhance the story between Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

With the big event of the year still three months away and with important events like the Royal Rumble and a supposed Super Showdown in the middle, a lot can still happen in relation to the WWE Championship, like possible fights between the “Beast” against the former champion Big E and Bobby Lashley.

So the WWE looks set to keep Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship as main event from WrestleMania 38, so we’ll see how this whole story plays out there.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is going to lose the WWE Championship anytime soon and resume his rivalry with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship?