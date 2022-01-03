Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6: Leak reveals supposed design of upcoming ASUS phones

ASUS launched the Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip, ROG Phone 5s and other phones in the Brazilian market recently, but rumors surrounding the next generations of top-of-the-line smartphones and gamers have already started to circulate on the internet. Last Saturday (1), the Equal Leaks discovered sketches that reveal the possible design of the ASUS Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6.
The material appears to be taken from screenshots of an Android 12 test distribution. The Zenfone 9 is shown with two camera modules apparently larger than the Zenfone 8’s lenses. A curious detail is the presence of a secondary screen below the auxiliary camera.
The ASUS ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, according to the leak, will have a camera module identical to their predecessors, but the back should have a revamped look. The standard model would feature the printed “ROG” logo and would offer a small secondary screen — the ROG Phone 6 Pro would have a larger rear display. Look:
We still don’t know what will be the technical specifications and new features of each of the mentioned devices, but it is possible to imagine that the Taiwanese multinational will follow the competition and use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful processor from Qualcomm.
Zenfone 8 was originally released in May 2021, but its predecessor was made official in August 2020, so it’s hard to predict at what time of year we’ll meet the company’s new flagship. Anyway, stay tuned on TudoCelular to find out more about ASUS’ next steps!
