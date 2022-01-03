Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6: Leak reveals supposed design of upcoming ASUS phones

ASUS launched the Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip, ROG Phone 5s and other phones in the Brazilian market recently, but rumors surrounding the next generations of top-of-the-line smartphones and gamers have already started to circulate on the internet. Last Saturday (1), the Equal Leaks discovered sketches that reveal the possible design of the ASUS Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6.

The material appears to be taken from screenshots of an Android 12 test distribution. The Zenfone 9 is shown with two camera modules apparently larger than the Zenfone 8’s lenses. A curious detail is the presence of a secondary screen below the auxiliary camera.