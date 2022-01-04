00Nation introduces coldzera as new booster | DRAFT5

One of the biggest players in Counter-Strike from the history of Brazil, Marcelo “coldzera” David was introduced, this Monday (3), as a new reinforcement of the 00Nation for the competition of the next competitive season. In recent posts on social media, Vito “kNg” Giuseppe had already confirmed that the team would undergo reformulations in the cast.
00Nation is the second coldzera destination since the player chose to leave the Make Clan, in June of this year. The Brazilian even tried to join other foreigners in the complexity, a team he defended between the months of September and November, but ended up opting to leave the squad and rejoin a squad made up of Brazilian players.
Despite getting names considered undisputed in the Brazilian scenario, such as Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira and kNg himself, 00Nation failed to establish itself and was the target of harsh criticism from the community. As well as having announced changes in the cast, the AWPer and team captain also said that the club is looking for more people to act on the technical committee.
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT 00NATION?
With the arrival of coldzera, 00Nation is now formed by:
Raphael “mushroom” Camargo (coach)