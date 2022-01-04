20 year special makes another faux pas

“Harry Potter – Back to Hogwarts”, the boy wizard’s 20-year-old special, is now available on HBO Max and in less than three days yet another production error was discovered. This time, actor Oliver Phelps told on his Instagram profile that the production confused his name with that of his twin brother James.

Oliver played the wizard George Weasley and James played Fred Weasley in the eight films in the saga.

“I think that after all those pranks over the years, someone decided to get revenge”, commented the actor in the publication’s caption with the image of the brothers with the names changed.

“It was fantastic to be a part of the HP meeting. I hope everyone enjoyed it,” he concluded.

The other mistake was observed by fans of actress Emma Watson, the eternal Hermione, who noticed a mistake right at the beginning of the meeting — a photo that would have been of the British at age 8 is actually of another actress.

The scene takes place at 5 minutes and 52 seconds. The cast is reminiscing about the success of the first book, when Watson appears. She states: “I think I must have been about 8 years old when the first book came out. [do ‘Harry Potter’]”.

Next, the following photo appears:

However, as it is easy to see, the photo was originally published by actress Emma Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts, in 2012.

In a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly magazine, the producers of the “Back to Hogwarts” special confirmed that there was a misunderstanding.

Well noted, Harry Potter fans! You pointed out an editing error, of a wrongly labeled photo. A new version will be airing soon.

The “Harry Potter – Back to the Hogwarts” can be watched on HBO Max.