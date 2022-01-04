2021 was the year of the hamburger. Sales grew 140%, as did hamburgers

posted on 01/03/2022 06:00 / updated on 01/03/2022 09:07



The reasons are diverse, but especially the pandemic took the hamburger to another level. No food segment has had more success in the country’s franchising system, according to data from the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF). The delivery app IFooth also noticed that the number of burgers registered on the platform increased 104% between March 2020 and March 2021, while burger sales grew 140% in the same period.

The sandwich that mixes bread, meat and vegetables is unanimous because there is something for all tastes. Fried, grilled, smoked or grilled on the grill, its main ingredient is usually beef, occasionally ground chicken or pork and the increasingly widespread vegan with vegetables molded in a circular shape. When the entire food sector outside the home had its doors closed during the lockdown, internally there was some work in the kitchen for gangs who dispatched through a disguised opening delivery combos – almost only they capable of satiating hunger in the most perverse period of covid. 19.

With the advance of vaccination and the resumption of commerce, the service became more explicit and soon there were more points of sale for that food, which is, without a doubt, the hurricane of the year. Passionate about Beef Passion meat since tasting it at her Ancho Bistro de Fogo, on 306 Sul, chef Renata Carvalho has never been afraid to handle the flames following the technique she had learned from the great Argentine chef Francis Malmann. From there to make a hamburger was a short step.

Three years ago, Ricco Burger was created and two more spaces focused on delivery: Pega & Vaza at 206 Norte and at IQ 23 at Lago Sul. The proposal, however, did not stop there and was extended to Águas Claras. “We want to embrace and serve the loyal customers of the region, to be closer to the crowd that always travels to enjoy our hamburgers,” said the chef when opening, in early December, the fourth unit in front of the Dia a Dia supermarket. the traditional Meat and Cheese, made with bread from La Boulangerie, 150g of Beef Passion meat roasted on a grill, house cheese and mayonnaise (R$ 36) and the Trufado, which differs from the first one in that it includes truffled mayonnaise, parma chips, tile of parmesan and ruculetas, which are crunchy arugula stalks. (BRL 42).

Also from Brasilia, 389 Burger was born in Planaltina, in 2016, and the name with numbers comes from the prefix of the region’s landlines. With the menu fully developed by the creator Aquiles França Monteiro, trained in gastronomy by Iesb, the brand uses onion bread and a 100% Angus blend of flank steak and ribs, with rustic potato, cassava chips and onion rings, among others, as sides. During the truck drivers’ strike, when there was a shortage of fuel, “we had that affliction and even a certain fear of closing the doors, but it was there that we reinvented ourselves and had the idea of ​​delivering on horseback. After that, many doors opened up”, says Aquiles, who was contacted by three investors and the group is carrying out three more operations: Sobradinho, Formosa and 307 Norte. Recently, he launched a franchise project.

In addition to the local brands, which are completely handcrafted, there are franchises from abroad in the capital. Such as Hamburgueria Bob Beef, a Rio de Janeiro chain specialized in delivery that arrived at Asa Norte and serves through Ifood. On the menu, signed by chef Pablo Lamar, the highlights are Crock Ribs (R$ 27.90) with shredded ribs and breaded in panko flour accompanied by mayonnaise and the Classic Burger (from R$ 35) on sealed brioche bread in butter with Angus beef rib disc, crispy bacon with melted cheese and homemade barbecue, finished with caramelized onion.

Sister of Outback and Abraccio, another American brand Bloomin’s Brands, one of the largest casual restaurant companies in the world, Aussi Grill brought to Brasília its sweet and spicy concept in a menu focused on chicken proteins, which mixes fresh ingredients with a a touch of spiciness and a slight sweetness. The flagship is the Smoked HM Chicken Sandwich (R$ 26) of breaded, fried and crunchy chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, smoked mayonnaise and finished with a sweet mustard sauce on brioche bread. In the combo, you pay R$ 45.90 for the sandwich with the most canned soda and french fries in the house, in the shape of chips, crunchy and seasoned, lightly peppered and vinegared, accompanied by aioli, delicious.

The story

Symbol of fast food, the hamburger arrived in Brazil in the mid-1950s. For those who think it is an American invention, just look at the name of the delicacy: it was named after the arrival of German immigrants from the city of Hamburg to the United States. Nor were the Germans who created it. In 13th century Mongolia, riders who went out into combat would place a piece of raw meat under a horse’s saddle to soften. The animal’s own sweat seasoned the meat with salt. This is the explanation given for the origin of tartar, a specialty of raw ground beef that earned its name because it appeared among the bellicose troops of the Tatar peoples.

Then the German sailors who knew the technique started to cook raw meat, giving way to the burger, the tasty steak appreciated all over the planet, to the point of having World Burger Day, celebrated on May 28th.