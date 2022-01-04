2022 calendar of the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS

Share Tweet Share Share Email



2022 calendar of withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS Workers who decide to make annual withdrawals from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) can consult the dates of withdrawal-birthday and the deadlines for joining the system. Whoever opts for this modality receives an annual withdrawal, but loses the right to have access to the entire FGTS balance if dismissed without just cause. Adherence to this type of withdrawal modality is not mandatory.

According to Caixa, the withdrawal period starts on the first business day of the employee’s birthday month and the amounts are available for withdrawal until the last business day of the second subsequent month. In addition, workers must adhere to this type of withdrawal in the month of their birthday to receive payment in the same year.

January birthdays who have a balance in the FGTS can sign up until January 31st. Money can be withdrawn until March 31 from active (from current employment) or inactive (from previous jobs) accounts.

According to Caixa, more than 1.3 million workers are entitled to withdrawals in January, including those who contracted advance withdrawals for their birthdays, a type of loan offered by financial institutions, with interest charges.

Caixa informed that in March the credit will be released on the 2nd, Ash Wednesday, as the 1st, Tuesday of Carnival, is considered a bank holiday.

In the official FGTS application, after informing the CPF number and registered password, the banner “FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal” will appear on the home page. If you have not signed up, the system will show that the worker is opting for withdrawal-withdrawal. In the app, it is also possible to simulate the estimated amount for the annual withdrawal, based on the existing balance in the account. Membership can also be done through Caixa’s internet banking or at the bank’s branches.

Whoever opts for withdrawal-anniversary still has the right to release the money from the fund in situations provided for by law, such as retirement and for the purchase of their own home or payment of housing finance, for example. However, if dismissed, the worker will only be entitled to the withdrawal fine of 40%. After opting for the withdrawal-birthday, the professional can return to the withdrawal-withdrawal, but the change will only take effect on the first day of the 25th month of the request.

Workers who joined the withdrawal-birthday may withdraw all the balance they have in the FGTS account when they retire through the INSS (National Social Security Institute). Every worker with a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, has the right to join the birthday withdrawal.

The amount released by Caixa depends on the total balance that the worker has in their FGTS accounts. For example: if the balance is R$800, you can withdraw 40% (R$320) plus the fixed installment of R$50, totaling R$370.

2022 WITHDRAWAL CALENDAR

(Workers who opt for the withdrawal-birthday until the last day of the month of their birthday may receive the amount in the same year of option)

Born on – Start of payment – ​​End date to withdraw the amount

January – 03/Jan – 31/Mar

February – Feb 01 – Apr 29

March – March 02 – May 31

April – Apr 01 – Jun 30

May – May 02 – Jul 29

June – Jun 01 – Aug 31

July – Jul 1 – Sep 30

August – Aug 01 – Oct 31

September – Sep 01 – Nov 30

October – Oct 03 – Dec 30

November – Nov 01 – Jan 31, 2023

December – Dec 01 – Feb 28, 2023

WITHDRAWAL VALUE

Balance in FGTS (in R$) – Rate – Additional installment (in R$)

Up to 500 – 50% – –

From 500.01 to 1,000 – 40% – 50

From 1,000.01 to 5,000 – 30% – 150

From 5,000.01 to 10,000 – 20% – 650

From 10000.01 to 15,000 – 15% – 1,150

From 15,000.01 to 20,000 – 10% – 1,900

Above 20,000.01 – 5% – 2,900













