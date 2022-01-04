4 things you should stop doing after exercising in 2022 – 01/04/2022

You are motivated, adherent and exercise religiously. He trained hard in 2021 and is proud of it, but he can’t imagine he could be spoiling it all by sinning in simple habits that could change and improve his health. In today’s text I’m going to talk about common mistakes in training and post-training.

First, you need to understand what is expected to happen right after you exercise. The body aims to restore its balance through a series of reactions, including the release of regulatory hormones. During this process, there is an expected inflammatory response that involves muscle recovery and adaptations for its functional gain, that is, what is actually sought in benefits from physical practice.

This moment of muscle recovery after the activity is as important as the practice of the exercise itself. It is known that basic habits such as ensuring adequate hydration, restful sleep and the use of non-medicated resources do make all the difference for those who want the benefits of exercise, ensuring health and a long life in training.

Anything that is done in the interim interferes with the body’s recovery and expected benefits. That is, there are these habits that can help the body, but there are also habits that can harm it. I will list the 4 most common negative habits I observe in clinical practice.

Indiscriminate use of anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

When feeling muscle pain one day after training, the person immediately uses an anti-inflammatory drug to ease the pain.

However, this muscle pain is a sign of the body reacting to physical exercise adaptations. Symptoms include stiffness, swelling, decreased muscle contraction strength, delayed muscle pain, and increased intramuscular proteins in the blood, such as creatine kinase, troponin I, myoglobin, and myosin.

Studies show that the use of NSAIDs inhibits the body’s regeneration and natural response to muscle repair. The use of this medication interrupts the production and release of enzymes and inflammatory cells essential for the muscle recovery and regeneration process.

It’s like you cancel all your training. In case of delayed muscle pain, be aware that there are other types of resources and strategies such as myofascial release, recovery and cryoimmersion to reduce symptoms and muscle discomfort, without the need for self-medication.

Alcohol intake after training

It’s hard to refuse a beer with friends after training, right? But for those looking for muscle gain, alcohol intake does interfere with the regeneration process. It affects the endocrine system which is responsible for the production of hormones vital for muscle growth and building.

Furthermore, with the practice of physical exercise, the body tends to lose water through sweating. Alcohol, due to its diuretic effect, eliminates even more water and mineral salts essential for the muscles, influencing the balance of fluids and electrolytes.

Vasodilation can also occur, increasing blood flow, and production of inflammatory molecules, delaying the body’s recovery time. So, before opting for beer, opt for isotonic drinks that help with recovery and hydration.

sleep little and sleep poorly

Sleep plays an important role in restoring the body, maintaining the immune system, influencing neuronal plasticity and growth hormone secretion.

Recent studies show that sleep deprivation directly impairs the muscle regeneration process. With sleep deprivation, there is a decrease in blood growth factors (GH), IGF-1 and testosterone, and an increase in corticosterone. What’s more, studies have proven that athletes who sleep poorly have an increased risk of injury.

do not give time to rest

“The more the better.” Many people still believe in this and train in quantity rather than quality.

Not taking breaks from exercises, repeating the same muscle groups day after day and abusing one’s own limits in training affect not only your performance, but also your muscle and joint health.

Just as dedication is important, rest is essential. It is known that the body in this interval between workouts is more susceptible to injuries due to the entire process of inflammation and restoration that lasts from 48 to 72 hours. By not respecting recovery, it is as if you are exposing tissue in your body that is still healing to more stress.

To live a long workout life and leverage its benefits, change the habits that no longer make sense in 2022.

*Collaboration of Renata Luri, physiotherapist with a PhD from Unifesp and Juliana Satake, physiotherapist partner at Clinica La Posture

References:

Abad, César Cavinato Cal et al. Effect of classical massage on subjective perceived soreness, edema, range of motion and maximum strength after delayed onset muscle soreness induced by exercise. Rev. bras. av. sport ; 16(1): 36-40, Jan.-Feb. 2010

Bleyer, FTS et al. Sleep and musculoskeletal complaints among elite athletes of Santa Catarina. Dor Magazine, v. 16, n.2, 2015.

Giacomelli, KB et al. Effects of alcohol consumption on exercise performance and recovery. Brazilian Journal of Sports Nutrition, São Paulo. v. 13. no. 82. p.1009-1016, 2019

Hanna Karen M. et al. Sleep deprivation and exercise. Rev Bras Med Esporte v.14, n.1, Feb 2008.

Llion A. Roberts et al. Post-exercise cold water immersion attenuates acute anabolic signaling and long-term adaptations in muscle to strength training. The Journal of Physiology, 2015.

Nahon, RL et al. Anti-inflammatories for delayed onset muscle soreness: systematic review and meta-analysis. Brazilian Journal of Sports Medicine, V. 27, n.6, p. 646 – 654, 2021.

Riera, Rachel; Costa, Marco Tulio. Cold water immersion (cryotherapy) to prevent and treat muscle soreness after exercise / Cold water immersion (cryotherapy) for preventing and treating muscle soreness after exercise Diagn. treatment. v.18, n.1, 2013.

Silva, LP O et al. Post-exercise recovery methods. Rev. Education Fis/EMU, v. 24, no. 3, p. 489-508, 2013.