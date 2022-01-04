5 techniques to cure insomnia and get back to rest at night

Many people experience a dangerous cycle of stressful routine and sleepless nights. The problem is that the worse you sleep, the greater the stress.

Likewise, the more stressful the day, the worse the sleep at night. One way to break this cycle is to improve sleep quality. Some techniques can help you get rid of insomnia completely.

Home techniques to get rid of insomnia and have more energy

First, insomnia can reach a chronic degree and must be monitored by a professional. However, insomnia often appears as a side effect of a bad day. Anxiety, sadness and stress prevent the body from relaxing properly.

Some people see sleepless nights because of insomnia. The problem is that sleep is vital for human beings and it needs quality. A good night’s sleep can alleviate a series of problems. So, start applying the following techniques today.

1 – Night food

Stop eating so late and even more heavy and fatty foods at night. The body is getting ready to rest, help it in this process. Prefer non-stimulant teas, salads, soups and broths also help.

2 – Turn off your cell phone and TV

Don’t sleep watching TV or looking at your cell phone. It has been proven that the presence of blue light from devices can cause sleep disturbances and other problems. Start to lie down quietly and relax.

3 – No stimulating drink

Do not drink coffee, soft drinks and energy drinks at night. Your sleep will certainly be impaired.

4 – Establish a routine

The human body loves a good routine. Changing some habits can be difficult, but once you’ve established the new routine, your body and mind will love it. Have time to sleep and wake up and respect each other’s rites.

5 – Move!

Do physical activities to help your body relax. It can be activity at home, there are several free apps that offer training without leaving the house.