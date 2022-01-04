5 technological innovations present in the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone

Announced on December 28, 2021, the new smartphones Xiaomi 12 bring several improvements over their predecessors, the main one being the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm. However, Lei Jun, CEO of the Chinese manufacturer, has now released a list of five technological innovations present in the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone.

As this is the most advanced model in the new Xiaomi 12 range – to which the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model will supposedly be joined during the first quarter of 2022 – it is only natural that we see it taking on the greatest prominence.

So, according to the head of Xiaomi, these are the biggest innovations about the new top of the range.

1. The screen of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone

Lei Jun’s original post on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Firstly, the executive highlights the screen used on his new Android smartphone. More specifically, the Xiaomi 12 Pro uses the second generation of screens LTPO AMOLED with 2K resolution and low power consumption.

The panel has a high refresh rate variable between 1 Hz up to 120 Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen. This adjustment is done automatically to ensure the best viewing conditions and optimal balance between performance and autonomy.

It should be noted that the screen on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is 6.7 inches, while the base version, the Xiaomi 12, has a more compact 6.28 inch screen. both use the same display, with different dimensions.

2. The camera of Xiaomi 12 Pro

The differences in weight and screen size of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones.

In second place, the executive highlights the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s camera, which comes to debut not only the sensor Sony IMX707, as well as the new “brain” for image processing developed by Xiaomi. That is, the new image signal processor developed by the Chinese manufacturer itself to improve the autofocus and image capture system.

It was, in fact, one of the highlights of the presentation of the new phones, with the executive ensuring major improvements in the photo effects, as well as in the overall experience of using the camera.

3. The sound quality of the new Xiaomi smartphones

All color schemes for Xiaomi 12 smartphones.

In third place Lei Jun highlights the sound system present in their new smartphones. More specifically, the dual speakers for stereo audio tuned by Harman / Kardon. This asset is also present in both smartphones.

For this year Xiaomi used a total of four speaker units, grouped into two sets to maximize the quality and surround effect of the audio when playing multimedia content. To this is added the expertise of Harman / Kardon.

4. Performance with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

All the highlights of the new smartphones presented by Xiaomi.

Performance, processing power or performance. Core values ​​for the Xiaomi smartphone usage experience are again embraced in this generation. Everything is primarily due to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

This “engine” powers both smartphone-types and, with MIUI 13, promises to streamline all tasks to a new level of speed in 2022. That said, we’re counting on the prowess of the new chipset, as well as various optimizations from Xiaomi.

What results? Lei Jun promises one of the fastest smartphones ever, and given the Xiaomi tradition, we have good reason to believe his words.

5. Extra fast charging at 120W on Xiaomi 12 Pro

Prices for China of the various models of Xiaomi 12 smartphones.

Finally, we also report on the implementation of Xiaomi’s new 120W fast charging technology in its new high-end smartphone. This asset is only present in the Pro version, with the base model “limited” to 67 W of power.

What’s more, in addition to extra fast charging via cable, the smartphone charges wirelessly with a maximum power of 50 W. Furthermore, it can charge other devices with reverse wireless charging up to 10 W of power.

In summary, this is Xiaomi’s solid bet to start the year 2022 in the best possible way. Now, we can only wait for its global launch to finally reach Europe too. Something that should happen during the 1st quarter of the year.

Once the global release date is announced we will also make it known on 4gnews.

4gnews editors recommend: