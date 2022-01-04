6 notices released this Monday (3/1)

New notices of public tender were released this Monday, January 3, with vacancies for all levels of education.

Public tender – Sefaz SE

The public tender for the public tender for the Secretariat of Finance of Sergipe (Sefaz SE tender) was published. There are 10 immediate vacancies and 40 for the formation of a reserve record for the position of Technical Tax Auditor, which requires a higher level of training

Interested parties can register on the website of Cebraspe, the board that organizes the notice, from January 10th to February 6th, 2022. The registration fee is R$210.

The notice offers a starting salary of R$ 9,400 to those approved.

Candidates will be evaluated through three stages:

objective and discursive tests;

appreciation of securities;

preparation course;

The objective and discursive tests are scheduled for April 3, 2022.

Piracicaba Chamber Competition (SP)

The public tender for the public examination for the Chamber of Piracicaba, in São Paulo, was published, with the offer of 7 immediate vacancies for the position of Public Relations and Ceremonial Assistant, which requires a fundamental level of training.

Interested parties can register on the Vunesp website, the board that organizes the notice, from January 12th to February 21st, 2022. The registration fee is R$57.00.

The notice offers a starting salary of R$ 4,105.87.

Candidates will be evaluated through an objective test, scheduled for April 3, 2022.

Contest Municipality of Queluz (SP)

The public tender for the public examination for the Municipality of Queluz, in São Paulo, to fill 80 vacancies for the position of professor was published.

Interested parties can register on the website of Agirh Assessoria, the board that organizes the notice, until February 2, 2022.

The notice offers starting salary ranging from R$1,132.77 to R$3,239.76. As for the position of Teachers of Basic Education II (PEB II), the remuneration will be based on the hour-class taught, in the amount of R$ 17.11.

Candidates will be evaluated through an objective test, scheduled for February 13, 2022.

Public tender Itapejara D’Oeste (PR) City Hall

The public tender for the public examination for the Municipality of Itapejara D’Oeste, in Paraná, was published, for the filling of 6 vacancies and formation of a Reserve Register in various positions at elementary, medium, technical and higher levels.

Interested parties can register on the website of IPPEC, the board that organizes the notice, until January 31st. The contest fee varies from R$50 to R$150.00.

The notice offers starting salaries ranging from R$1,374.67 to R$14,057.85.

Candidates will be evaluated through an objective test, scheduled for February 20, 2022.

Contest Municipality of Tavares (PB)

The public tender for the public examination for the Municipality of Tavares, in Paraíba, was published, to fill 60 vacancies in various positions that require elementary, secondary, technical and higher education levels.

Interested parties can apply through the CPcon website, which organizes the notice, from January 18th to February 18th, 2022. The contest fee varies from R$ 65.00 to R$ 105.00.

The notice offers starting salaries ranging from R$1,210.00 to R$4,000.00.

Candidates will be evaluated through an objective test, scheduled for April 24, 2022. For the position of driver, candidates will still be submitted to the practical test stage.

Public tender Mangaratiba City Hall (RJ)

The public tender for public examination for the Municipality of Mangaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro, was published, offering 647 vacancies in various positions at the literacy, elementary, secondary, technical and higher levels.

Interested parties can apply through the website of the National Assessment Institute (IAN), organizer of the notice, until February 14, 2022. The application fee varies from R$ 65.00 to R$ 105.00.

The notice offers starting salaries ranging from R$ 971.84 to R$ 2,121.62.

Candidates will be evaluated through an objective test:

May 15: Higher-level positions completed;

May 22: mid-level and technical level positions;

May 29: Elementary level positions complete and incomplete

The resumption and publication of important notices are already expected for 2022. More than 236,000 vacancies and at least 170 notices are expected.

