8 months sober, singer shocks with ‘before and after’ photos of rehab

Michelle Heaton, former member of girlband Liberty X, shared with fans photos taken before and after her rehabilitation process from drug and alcohol addictions. On her social networks, Michelle shares her routine on The Priory, which she joined in April of last year, and celebrates the visible results of eight months of sobriety.

She marked the occasion with two images in which she compares the body, in the same pose, before and after the treatment. The first photograph shows her with a swollen face and belly, which she reveals in the caption to be the result of a “deficiency” in her liver and pancreas. A second image shows the Brit and Emmy award winner looking in much better shape and with visibly healthier skin tone.

The singer, who wants not only to celebrate the results obtained, says she shares the new routine and habits to help other people who face the same problems to achieve the same.

“So 2021 for me was a lot of different things. But it turned out to be the best year of my life – a life beyond my wildest dreams,” Michelle wrote in the post. “Not only am I grateful to achieve 8 months sobriety, but my body, mind and soul were filled with love. I had to learn to love myself to get well again!” continued the artist.

