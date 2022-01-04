97% of Brazilians know the asset, points out Visa

A global survey by Visa showed that more than 30% of Brazilians have used cryptocurrencies at some point in their lives. This is the study “The Crypto Phenomenon: Consumer Use and Attitudes”. It was carried out in partnership with LRW and also indicates that practically all Brazilians surveyed (97%) know cryptocurrencies. So, to find out more, check out below!

Thus, according to the company’s study, about a third of respondents are directly engaged with cryptocurrencies; either as a means of investment (passive owners) or to carry out business transactions and send or receive money. In addition, the survey found that there are nearly twice as many active owners as there are liabilities. Furthermore, the two groups are mainly composed of men belonging to the millennial generation.

Also according to Visa, the results show other interesting data. For example, of all the countries that participated in the survey, Brazil is the market most prepared to grow; and also with the highest percentage of curious adults (29%), that is, people who hope to enter the market soon.

Finally, the survey showed that engaged consumers are highly interested in purchasing even more cryptocurrencies in 2022, particularly for investment purposes. These people also believe the assets will be widely used to buy products and send money over the next 5-10 years. Currently, this type of small value transaction is not feasible, given the transaction fees involving cryptocurrencies.

Image: eamesBot / Shutterstock.com