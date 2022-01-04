‘A Place in the Sun’: Ilana’s daughter dies

Mariana Lima as Ilana in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, one of the twins that Ilana (Mariana Lima) is waiting for will die.

After discovering that one of the babies is not growing as it should, Breno’s wife (Marco Ricca) will need to decide whether to deliver prematurely or wait for the natural time of pregnancy, at the risk that the smallest of them will not make it.

Ilana will even opt for early delivery, but will give up on the day of surgery. Shortly thereafter, she will go into labor and will have to undergo an emergency cesarean. Gabriela (Natália Lage) will be the doctor responsible for everything.

The biggest baby will be the first to be born:

– It’s all right? – Ilana will ask anxiously.

– It seems so. This is the biggest baby they’re taking now to the NICU.

Next, Gabriela will take the second baby out of Ilana’s belly. Very small, she will soon be surrounded by the entire team of doctors. Ilana and Breno will ask for news, but Gabriela will remain silent.

– For God’s sake, Gabriela… – the ex-model will say.

– Will she be okay? – Breno will ask.

The scene will be cut at this point. Soon, the photographer will appear crying in a hospital corridor. Afterwards, he will enter Ilana’s room and talk to her:

– Bigger baby is fine. She is in the ICU, monitored, everything is fine. She is beautiful and…

– That’s great. Thank God, but what about the other one?

– Well, I’m sorry, but she didn’t resist.

