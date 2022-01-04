Abel Ferreira is in Brazil and watches the U-20 training

Coach Abel Ferreira is already back in Brazil after a period of about a month of vacation with his family in Portugal. And not only is he back in the country, but he has also gone to the Football Academy, where he follows a training session for the Under-20 team at Palmeiras this Tuesday morning (4).

Palmeiras debut in the Copa São Paulo on Wednesday (5), against Assu, from Rio Grande do Norte, in Diadema, at 15:15.

Abel will have meetings with the board later this Tuesday to discuss planning for the season, including hiring reinforcements.

The coach still wants a center forward and a left-handed defender to close the squad that, among other challenges, will try to win the Libertadores quarter —three in a row—, in addition to playing in Paulista, Brazil Cup, Brazilian Nationals and World Cup, in February.

In attack, the name chosen is Castellanos, in New York City. For the defense, the name of Argentine veteran Marco Rojo emerged as a possibility.

In training this Tuesday, 12 players who had already played for the professional are on the field. Cases of Michel, Garcia, Vanderlan, Giovanni, Gabriel Silva and Fabinho, among others.

The trend is that many of them will play a good part of the Paulista games, although Palmeiras will use as many professionals as possible in the State.