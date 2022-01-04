AES and Itaú sign an agreement in the renewable energy segment; JBS completes purchase in Australia and more highlights

(Karsten Würth/Unsplash)

The corporate news this Tuesday (4) highlights the investment agreement between AES Brasil (AESB3) and Itaú (ITUB4) in the renewable energy segment.

Eneva (ENEV3) and Focus (POWE3) called a shareholders’ meeting to resolve on the business combination.

Tupy (TUPY3), on the other hand, reported receipt of R$ 78.7 million in the scope of a lawsuit filed against Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) which aims at recovering interest and correction on compulsory loan.

Check out the highlights:

JBS announced that it concluded, on Tuesday (4), the acquisition of Rivalea, leader in the creation and processing of pigs in Australia.

According to a statement, the operation strengthens the position of JBS in Australia, taking the lead in pork processing in the country and adds important brands to the portfolio, in addition to strengthening the company’s export platform.

eneva ([ativo=ENEV3]) and Focus (POWE3)

The companies’ Boards of Directors approved yesterday (3) the combination of the businesses between Eneva and Focus Energia, with the unification of their respective shareholding bases. In addition, they called shareholders’ meetings to deliberate on the transaction.

The AGEs will be held on February 4, 2022, at 11 am.

AES Brasil (AESB3) and Itaú (ITUB4)

AES Brasil (AESB3) entered into an investment agreement with Itaú Unibanco, through which Itaú will subscribe for new preferred shares to be issued in the context of a capital increase to be carried out by Guaimbê Solar Holding.

For this, the bank will invest R$360 million in Guaimbê Holding, a company controlled by AES and holding of projects of the AES Brasil Group for the generation of wind and solar energy currently in operation.

With the subscription of the new preferred shares issued in the capital increase, Itaú will increase its participation as a shareholder of Guaimbê Holding, now holding a 23.72% interest in its capital stock.

Tupy (TUPY3) informed that, on December 30, 2021, within the scope of a lawsuit filed against Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) aimed at recovering interest and correction on compulsory loan, it received a deposit in an account in the amount of R$ 78.7 million by determination of the 6th Federal Court of the Judiciary Subsection of Joinville/SC.

Itaú BBA assesses the receipt of the deposit as positive for Tupy. The bank maintains an outperform assessment for Tupy, and a target price of R$27.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino informed that it received yesterday (3) a letter from BNDES Participações – BNDESPAR, dated December 23, 2021, stating that it entered into a financial advisory contract with Banco BTG for prospecting potential investors interested in acquiring up to the totality common shares issued by the company and owned by BNDESPAR.

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique Telecomunicações acquired the fiber optic internet provider Mosaico Telecom for R$ 14.424 million.

The total acquisition price is also subject to certain adjustments arising from the transfer of approximately 5,800 customers, assets involved in the transaction and indemnity obligations assumed.

Dasa (DASA3) concluded the acquisition of the company that owns the AMO oncology clinic for the updated amount of R$760 million.

The transaction was announced on June 30th.

Compass

Compass announced that the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Companhia de Gas of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Sulgás) was completed, with the consequent assumption of control of the concessionaire.

Vivara (VIVA3)

Vivara (VIVA3) obtained an extension of fiscal benefit in Amazonas until 2032. The state government sanctioned that the incentives will continue until December 31, 2032.

Thus, the company believes that the changes brought about by Law 5,750 have the potential to foster its growth, with a positive impact on results in the coming years.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) published in the Official Gazette on Monday the approval of the acquisition of control of Geogroup Paranaíta Transmissora de Energia by Energisa.

Desktop (DESK3)

Desktop (DESK3) completed the acquisition of 100% of Infolog TI through its subsidiary Netion Soluções.

Electromedia (ELMD3)

Eletromidia (ELMD3) concluded the acquisition of 95% of MOOHB CPS Concessionária de Móveis Urbano SPE.

The acquisition brings to Eletromidia’s ecosystem a contract with high margins and a long-term profile that runs until 2038.

MOOHB currently has more than 600 advertising faces, and an estimated installation of 160 digital panels over the next two years.

Nubank informed that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Olivia AI, Inc. and, indirectly, of Olivia AI do Brasil Instituição de Pagamento Ltda

In a statement, the Nubank Group says it intends to integrate the platform and services provided by Olivia to those of Nubank, in addition to the strategic capabilities in data science and a highly specialized team in artificial intelligence.

