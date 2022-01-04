After a soap opera with Fluminense, Ricardo Goulart enters the sights of another team from Serie A, says website

According to the ge, 30-year-old attacking midfielder is targeted by Santos

After long conversations with the Fluminense, Ricardo Goulart entered the crosshairs of saints. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder is free on the market after leaving the Guangzhou from China.

According to information from the ge, the conversations between Goulart and the Santos board are at an initial stage.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The attacking midfielder is seen by managers as a player who can raise the level of the squad and would arrive in Vila Belmiro to be the c.friend 10.

In this transfer window the athlete has already ”flirted” with the Fluminense, but the tricolor club withdrew from negotiations for understanding that the entrepreneur would take a long time to analyze the proposals that the player has received.

Goulart arrived in Guangzhou in 2015 and has become one of the most victorious foreigners in Chinese football history, having won three national titles, one Asian Champions League, one Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup. In 184 games played, he scored 118 goals for the team.

In 2019, the midfielder was even loaned to the palm trees for a year, where he played in just 12 games and scored four goals before suffering an injury to his right knee and having to undergo surgery. The recovery period was two months, but Guangzhou request the player’s immediate return at the time.

Santos, in turn, is looking for a strong name for the season after retreat from negotiations with Nathan, of Atlético-MG.