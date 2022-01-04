After a troubled end, Maiara and Fernando Zor walk together | Column Fabia Oliveira

After all the controversy surrounding Fernando Zor’s betrayal confirmed by his then fiancee, Maiara, a duo from Maraisa, the former (or would it be current) couple, who once again ended their relationship on Christmas Eve, it’s already gone. meeting again and even taking trips together.

This column, which has eyes everywhere, noticed that the two were on the same boat trip, this Monday afternoon (3), in Santa Catarina. In the images, which appear in Fernando Zor’s stories, nothing of Maiara appears, but an unpretentious click with one of the guests on board reveals the presence of the sertaneja on the vessel.

On Maiara’s Instagram, the singer doesn’t give any hint that she’s in the same place as her ex. Also on the boat was Sorocaba, Fernando’s stage partner, and his wife, Biah Rodrigues.

It is worth remembering that, despite Maiara having confirmed that she was betrayed by Fernando, during his visit to a nightclub in the interior of Paraná, the countryman vehemently denies the fencing. And apparently, shipper ‘Mafe’ is very much alive and has no shack involving treason that would make him die…

Let’s wait for the scenes in the next chapters of this yo-yo novel.