After betrayal, Maiara and Fernando Zor take a boat trip together

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, mahara and Fernando Zor they may have renewed the romance. That’s because stories from Sorocaba’s partner point out that he and Maraisa’s sister took a boat ride together with friends in Santa Catarina.

The former couple’s reconciliation took place days after the two broke up and the singer revealed that she was betrayed by the countryman. The confusion was such that Fernando went public to deny and even make controversial statements about his then ex-girlfriend.

Maiara confirms Fernando Zor’s betrayal and singer defends against the accusations

During Christmas night, Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, went to her social networks to announce the end of her relationship with Fernando Zor. In a video, the singer captioned: “Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas. It was everything I needed to end the year with a flourish!!!”, she wrote.

“Marília Mendonça I should have listened to you more… Zero responsibility! It’s never too late, people!”, added the artist. Moments later, she deleted the sequence of stories, but the prints had already gone viral on the web.

After that, she made a post asking Santa for a “decent” man: “Dear Santa Claus, this year things weren’t easy… But next year it’s better! Send me a decent man that I am prepared to receive! That’s what I hope for next year!”.

Fernando Zor, in turn, denied that he had betrayed Maiara and even said that the famous woman was “out of her mind”: “Nothing happened! I just don’t deny photos even to my enemy! But I was in a place where, suddenly, more and more people arrived. I didn’t stay in place, I left the place straight away. There was nothing,” said Fernando, in an interview with columnist Léo Dias.

