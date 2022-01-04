After faux pas with Emma Watson, Harry Potter meeting has another shameful mistake

The Harry Potter reunion, titled Return to Hogwarts, has a faux pas involving Emma Watson (check it out here) and fans have realized that this is not the only slip made by the special.

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps played, respectively, Fred and George Weasley in the wizard’s movies. By the time they appear on the HBO Max special, their names have been reversed.

James was credited as Oliver and vice versa and Oliver himself noticed the faux pas, making a brief comment on Instagram, along with a photo of the Harry Potter meeting.

“I think after all those pranks over the years, someone decided to get even. It was fantastic to be a part of the HP meeting. I hope everyone enjoyed it”, joked the actor in the photo caption.

Fans, of course, noticed this too and several commented on the gaffe. Apparently, post-production was not so attentive.

Harry Potter: Emma Watson Reveals Hated To Shoot Fan Loved Scene

Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts brings several revelations with the reunion of the cast of the wizard’s films. One of these is about the scene that Emma Watson, Hermione, hated to shoot in The Goblet of Fire.

The scene in question is when the character walks down the steps of the hall at Hogwarts, during the winter dance. She looks considerably different from how we are used to seeing her.

“I knew it was something important and I was very unhappy,” Watson recalled with a laugh. “I just knew it was, like, the ugly duckling turning into a swan. I felt all this pressure all of a sudden.”

Watson hated the scene and the attention so much, she needed a little help to get over it.

“Director Mike Newell taught me to go downstairs in the dress. ‘Your arms are waving a lot. You are walking too fast. You need to walk slower’. He gave me a million different instructions on how to get down the stairs and I, of course, fell down the stairs,” added Watson.

This moment in the Harry Potter saga, however, turned out to be one of the most iconic with Hermione.

The Harry Potter reunion special is in the HBO Max catalogue.