After hiring Fla, fans ‘invade’ the profile of new coach Paulo Sousa; Portuguese does not follow rubro-negro players

At 51, Paulo Sousa usually updates his profile on social media with work-related publications. With rare exceptions: when, for example, he attacked as a chef preparing dishes for New Year’s Eve or posing with the dogs. The fact is that the new Flamengo coach is accompanied by more than 407,000 internet users, part of them are red-black fans who “invaded the profile” of the Portuguese after he was announced as the new coach of the club.

And that’s not all: they have already started interacting with Flamengo’s coach, on the networks. In the records, the traditional wishes of welcome and success during his time on the team. There’s even a little pressure… “Let’s go all out, Paulinho, make our nation happy”, “This year is yours”, “Rest there because this year Flamengo needs hard work. We want the world”, say messages from fans to the technician.

They continue: “I wish you the triple crown in 2022. Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. World Cup as icing on the cake.” “A romantic who loves animals,” said one Flamengo admirer when he came across Paulo’s record with his four pets. “Paulinho, happy new year. May it be full of hard work and success at Mengão”, also wished one of the new fans.

Following only 48 profiles, including the official Flamengo page, Paulo Sousa (at least for now) doesn’t follow the rubro-negro team’s players on Instagram. In his networks, he already identifies himself as a Fla coach. Paulo arrives in Rio on the next 7th.

Paulo Sousa Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

