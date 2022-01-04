After the covid-19 outbreak, 3,000 have to disembark from a cruise in Lisbon – Internacional

LISBON – At least three thousand people were forced to disembark this Monday, 3, in Lisbon, of a cruise heading to the Canary Islands after an outbreak of Covid-19 on board, informed the Portuguese authorities.

The first passengers with a positive result were loaded onto a bus bound for Lisbon airport before dawn, said the head of the Maritime Police at Portuguese capital, Diogo Vieira Branco. On Monday, the ship registered 68 positive cases, 60 of them among the crew.

The rest of the passengers would be transferred by the end of the afternoon at local time.

The cruise ship, with 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew (capacity for 5,200 people), docked in Lisbon after passing through the port of A Coruña, in the northwest of Spain. the vessel

It was scheduled to arrive in the Spanish Canary Islands after passing through the Portuguese island of Madeira.

After the first cases of contagion appeared on Wednesday, the operator AIDA Cruises Sunday decided to suspend the trip “for the safety and health of its guests and crew”, a spokesman told the agency France Press.

According to the head of the Lisbon Maritime Police, infected people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Most are quarantined in city hotels, he explained. /AFP

