After the meeting, Fluminense forwards the hiring of Nathan, from Atlético-MG | football

Nathan will play for Fluminense. After overcoming the competition from Santos , Fortaleza and América-MG, Tricolor received the player’s father and manager, José Carlos Souza, who traveled to Rio de Janeiro this Monday afternoon and closed the last details of the deal at a meeting in Laranjeiras. The 25-year-old midfielder is expected to undergo a medical checkup on Tuesday and sign a one-season loan agreement. The information was disclosed by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper “O Dia”, and confirmed by the ge .

Fluminense and Santos competed for the player until the end. They met Atlético-MG’s demands and made equal offers, paying R$1 million for the loan and assuming the player’s full salary. The Rooster accepted the proposals and left the decision to Nathan and his staff. The greater visibility was in favor of Tricolor, as it is in Libertadores, and a 10% increase on top of the salaries that the midfielder receives in Belo Horizonte due to the move to Rio de Janeiro.. In Flu, he will dispute position with Ganso and Cazares.

Revealed by Athletico-PR, Nathan had great prominence for the Hurricane between 2014 and 2015 and was sold to Chelsea, England, for €7 million euros (R$23 million at the price at the time). But the midfielder never played for the English club and was loaned to Vitesse, from Holland, and Belenenses, from Portugal. In 2018, he returned to Brazil for Atlético-MG, also on loan. The player liked Galo and last year, with the approval of coach Jorge Sampaoli, was bought outright for €3 million euros (R$17.9 million at the time).

