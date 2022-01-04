After the meeting, Fluminense forwards the hiring of Nathan, from Atlético-MG | football

Nathan is a midfielder by origin, but he has versatility as his main characteristic. He has also played as a winger, midfielder and even a center forward. In just over three years at Atlético-MG, the player played 118 matches and scored 14 goals. In 2021, it continued to be used by Cuca and participated in campaigns for the titles of the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Mineiro, but only six of the 39 games were as a starter. His contract at Galo runs until June 2024.