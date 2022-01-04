After winning 54 times in the lottery, ex-BBB hits 16 corners in Mega da Virada

The ex-participant of Big Brother Brazil, Paulinha Leite, is the ‘owner’ of an immeasurable luck. Her passage through BBB 11 earned her a car, motorcycle and even an apartment, but it was in the lotteries that she proved what she is capable of: she has already won 54 drawings. And as if that wasn’t enough, she just hit 16 corners in the last Mega da Virada.

Paulinha has been playing the lottery for ten years and her success rate was high enough for her to create a betting company, Unindo Sonhos, and share her luck with others. With the correct corners, it can earn up to R$ 800 thousand – each corner has an estimated value of more than R$ 50 thousand.

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less and I choose…”, Paulinha told Extra.

On social networks, she says that she has already started the conferences of people who went with her and participated in the raffles. “The conference has already started, they are already at the lottery checking the groups. On the site, which is automatic, it’s even paid for”, he says.

Some Unindo Sonhos customers have even appeared to thank them for the pleasant surprise at the turn of the year. “Passing on to thank you, I got you the corner of the mega. You saved my month, I swear! Gratitude… let another year in trust. You are 10”, commented one lucky man.

The company, which “started as a joke”, was created after the “sister” won R$ 42,000 in the first round, carried out through her personal profile. “I didn’t stop then. To this day I think it’s funny, because I never imagined myself doing it. And choosing lottery numbers is something I really love doing”, recalls the businesswoman.