agent reveals cause of death and denies relationship with vaccine

Betty White’s agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement that the veteran actress died of natural causes on New Year’s Eve, and dismissed rumors that the death was caused by the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her house. People are saying her death was related to a booster shot three days earlier, but that’s not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized—this isn’t the life she lived,” he said Witjas in the statement sent to “People” magazine.

Since the announcement of the death of the comedian, one of the most beloved in American entertainment, there have been rumors on social networks that the cause would have been the booster dose that White had taken three days earlier — however, for the “Associated Press”, the agent had already denied this information.

Betty White was 99 years old — she would turn 100 on January 17th.

Career

Betty White was born in Oak Park, Chicago, in 1922. She is the only child of Tess, a housewife, and Horace White, an electrical engineer.

The actress is remembered in the US for having the longest career as a TV artist. She has been on several shows since 1939, when she made her debut.

“The Golden Girls”, aired by NBC between 1985 and 1992, was one of the main works of Betty’s career. She played Rose Nylund, one of the protagonists. The series became known in Brazil as “Supergatas” and was shown on TV Globo.

The series and programs “Community”, “In the Heat of Cleveland”, “Justice Without Limits”, “Everwood”, “That ’70s Show” and “Malha de Intrigas” are also among the standout projects in the artist’s career.

Her first comedy role came in 1973, when the actress played Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Betty White has appeared in 115 productions throughout her career, reported TMZ.

According to the official website of Emmy International, one of the main awards on TV, Betty White was nominated 22 times in different categories and won in 6 opportunities.

She also received a Grammy in 2012 for the book “If you ask me (and of course you won’t)”.