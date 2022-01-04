Alexandre Mattos reveals radical changes at Cruzeiro and supports new management: “If I’m Ronaldo, I’d do the same” | cruise

Alexandre Mattos said on Monday that he supports the decisions taken by Ronaldo at Cruzeiro, above all, in relation to the cuts made in the financial area. The manager was qualified to be the club’s football director and worked on hiring reinforcements. With the new administration Ronaldo, Mattos and the technical committee led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo were some of the names dismissed as they did not fit the financial reality of Cruzeiro

Cruise News

Pezzolano arrives in Belo Horizonte with a technical commission and awaits the official announcement of the Cruise

“If I’m Ronaldo, I’d do the same” (Alexandre Mattos)

– First, total respect for the decision made. If I were Ronaldo, I would do the same thing. From now on, people will have to adapt to this break in culture and paradigm in Brazilian football. Because now there’s an owner, the owner doesn’t go with the clamor of things, the owner goes in his pocket. He who is responsible, he who has to pay the debts, and Cruzeiro’s debt is R$ 1 billion. Ronaldo is absolutely right in making cuts, but for this to work, you have to be patient, give time to time – said Mattos.

In a long participation in the Central do Mercado do ge, Mattos also analyzed that there is a fear of the players who were sought to make a deal with Cruzeiro. According to him, there was a fear that salaries would not be paid on time and that the project could again fail.

1 of 2 Alexandre Mattos, former football director at Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alexandre Mattos, former football director at Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

– My contact with Cruzeiro was with the association, with Sérgio, I wasn’t thinking about going back, I wanted to finish my study stage here in Boston, but for family, club, Belo Horizonte, I thought about coming back and I saw that Cruzeiro’s situation was very delicate. People didn’t even think about going to Cruzeiro, you called people and people: “You’re crazy”, and we managed to give it a nice change – said Alexandre Mattos.

“Cruzeiro recently had late wages, strikes, transfer bans, the first question the agents asked me was ‘what do you mean, they can’t even register athletes?’ (Cruise) has a debt of almost R$ 50 million in transfers, this one is currently 25, 30 (million) and already knowing that in March there will be another one belonging to Rodriguinho, from Egypt, at around 30 million. Director of the Police, two years of Serie B and he has not once been above the tenth place. I was calling on behalf of this scenario”

– I spoke with Paulo André two days and then there was a radical change. Because they are two different projects, the Association project, which was the project I was on, which was for an elected president, who is under a lot of pressure, he is from the city, city lawyer, two years in Serie B, the rival at the top and now, it’s an owner’s project. Cruzeiro was going to work with a budget of R$ 4.5 million and Ronaldo cut it to R$ 1.5 million – concluded Mattos.

Alexandre Mattos talks about the possibility of Ricardo Goulart strengthening Cruzeiro

Alexandre Mattos also commented on the possibility of Ricardo Goulart returning to Cruzeiro. The manager stated that it would be difficult for him not to accept a proposal and that an investment was being negotiated to pay the high salaries of the game