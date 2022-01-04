Alienware introduces NYX, its new concept console

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is always home to amazing new technologies, and this year’s edition was particularly interesting for the video game world as Dell introduced Nyx, a conceptual prototype console!

The project came about with the goal of solving some of the most common challenges and inconveniences encountered by gamers, such as having multiple devices dividing the house’s bandwidth, or struggling to bring the image from your PC to the television. With Nyx, the company’s idea is to allow us to play games and have access to our entire library from a single device!

According to the presentation given at CES, Nyx will allow you to start playing cyberpunk 2077 in your bedroom, for example, and then immediately transfer the game to the television in your living room right where you left off! All this thanks to the high processing power device that would be accessed through your local network:

Meet Nyx, the new console concept that could revolutionize streamingSource: Dell

As the hardware would already be inside your home, there would not be any latency issue, something that still occurs a lot in cloud games. For now, the plan is to allow at least four streams to happen simultaneously, accessing your entire library of games regardless of where you bought them.

Fruit of the work of the Experience Innovation Group (EIG), which already had a lot of experience in producing ultra-thin laptop models, there is still no launch forecast or price for the technology, and even its look may still change a lot until launch.

Would you like to see Nyx come true? What did you think of your proposal? Comment below!