Alongside Leo Lins, model Aline Mineiro is caught kissing a woman – Zoeira

Aline Mineiro, 30, was filmed kissing a woman next to her ex-boyfriend, comedian Leo Lins, at a party in Maceió. The couple was estranged after Aline’s alleged involvement with MC Gui, in the reality show “A Fazenda 13”.

The kiss was registered by blogger Mercia Poderosa.

In the video, Mercia says: “She is the one who rocks. Aline with tourist, and Leo Lins on the side”. The model had already passed the révellion with Leo.

The model entered the program dating the comedian, but the relationship was always open so that she could stay with other women.

In reality, Aline became involved with Dayane Mello, besides kissing Medrado and Sthe.

