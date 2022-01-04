Amazon deforestation creates new threat to Brazil – Politics

Deforestation in 2021 in Amazon, a record for the last ten years, and the weakening of agencies such as the ICMBio it’s the Ibama in the government of Jair Bolsonaro subject Brazil to a new risk of being the target of measures that affect its foreign trade. This is because of the construction in international forums of the idea that the country is failing in its responsibility to protect the environment.

Civil and military analysts interviewed by state recognize the trend that can hit Brazil fully: the so-called securitization of climate changes it wants to shift the theme from environmental and economic forums to those that deal with the security and defense of populations and the maintenance of peace among nations.

The rhetoric, which in the past cemented the war on terror, could lead to the creation of an axis of environmental evil. Soon, it could be used against groups or countries blamed for the damage caused by extreme events, such as droughts, floods and cyclones, that affect the great powers. In the first half of the century, climate change will play a central role in world diplomacy. And Brazil, with the Amazon and the pre-salt, is in the eye of the hurricane.

An example of how the securitization of the environment increases year after year is the document Nato 2030 – United for a New Era, published by nato in 2020. Army colonel and specialist in geopolitics Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho used the expression “climate change” in it 19 times. “It is presented as one of the ‘defining challenges’ of today, representing serious implications for the security and economic interests of the 30 countries that make up the alliance.”

Biden Management

US United States, the management Joe Biden classified climate change as a national security issue, leading the country to support its securitization in the United Nations Security Council (UN). The proposal that the climate be dealt with in the body had the support of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson. A draft resolution presented by Ireland and by Niger was debated. It provided for the appointment of a special rapporteur on the topic and the production of reports.

The resolution would open space so that, in the future, the fight against climate change could serve as a basis for sanctions and even for military actions based on the principle of responsibility to protect, the so-called R2P, which underpinned the intervention in Libya in 2011. But, on December 13, the resolution was rejected due to Russia’s veto – there was also a vote against India and the abstention from China and 12 favorable manifestations, including the US, UK and France.

In the debates, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, emphasized that support for the resolution did not mean abandoning international cooperation. “We must stop debating whether or not the climate change issue is an issue for the Security Council. Instead, we must ask how the council can use its exclusive powers to address the negative impacts of climate on peace and security. ”

Securitization is in line with the concept of integrated deterrence, advocated by the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. In addition to multi-domain integration on the battlefields – land, sea, air, space and cyber – he wants the same in alliances and partnerships with countries. “It is logical that Brazil, the largest country in South America, should be courted by the US, as they are in a hegemonic dispute with China,” said the colonel.

But this situation could change if Brazil is perceived as a threat. At the council, the US faced opposition from China. Ambassador Zhang Jun said: “The principles of common but differentiated responsibility, related capacity and equity are the pillars of global climate governance. It would not be appropriate for the Security Council as a forum to replace collective decision-making by the international community.”

For Colonel Paulo Filho, in a world where hegemony is disputed, UN actions will be increasingly difficult. He said that the text of the Russian National Security Strategy already announced the veto, saying: “The growing attention of the international community to climate change and the maintenance of the environment is used as a pretext to limit the access of Russian companies to the export market, restrict the development of Russian industry, establish control over transport routes and impede the development of Russia in the Arctic”.

Scenario

The discussion at the UN may affect Brazil. As early as 2019, the Army blog published an article by Colonel Raul Kleber de Souza Boeno in which he warned that “an eventual securitization of the climate issue would have implications for Brazilian sovereignty, with significant consequences for its Armed Forces”. It was after how this could happen that the researcher from the Institute of Advanced Studies at USP Gustavo Macedo produced scenarios in which the concept of responsibility to protect would be used against Brazil. Among them are crimes against indigenous peoples and the environment.

In 2018, Macedo was the editor of the document Making Atrocity Prevention Effective, while working as an assistant to Ivan Simonovic, the director of the UN Department of Genocide Prevention and Responsibility to Protect. He believes that Bolsonaro’s action in the face of environmental and humanitarian crimes “has made it urgent to talk about the issue in Brazil.” “Outsiders like Stephen Walt, (teacher) from Harvard, have already addressed the possibility of applying R2P to Brazil, because of the Amazon.”

Walt published an article in 2019 in the magazine Foreign Policy in which it asked whether countries have the right or the obligation to intervene in another country to prevent it from causing irreversible and catastrophic damage to the environment. Then the French president, Emmanuel Macron, defended the idea of ​​an “international status for the Amazon”.

“It is necessary to alert the Brazilian public,” said Macedo. For him, this diplomatic language can be used against Brazil. “Intervention is not necessarily military; it can be political and economic. In the history of applying the concept of responsibility to protect, the vast majority of times it has been used for political and economic action, not military.”

Vulnerability

For the professor of International Relations at the University of Brasília (UnB) Juliano Cortinhas, the Brazilian government can reduce the country’s vulnerability if it goes back to doing its homework, strengthening environmental agencies and the clean energy matrix to have positive data in protecting the environment.

“Associating security and the environment in international relations is inevitable. With climate change, everyone’s security will be affected. And who defines the themes to be securitized are the great powers.” For him, our Armed Forces cannot prevent the action of great powers. And the solution is not to increase the Defense budget, but to rebalance it, increasing the investment account and decreasing the personnel account. “The British Navy has 35,000 soldiers and ours has 80,000 with less than half the number of ships and submarines.”

Cortinhas underlines the effect of adopting international standards for environmental protection. “Who is going to put pressure on a country that has results to show?” According to him, with Bolsonaro the country’s vulnerability grew. “When you start hiding data, masking reality and saying that the responsibility lies with countries that pollute the most, you are more vulnerable to international pressure.”

For Colonel Paulo Filho, Brazil will be pressured if it does not show that it has done its part to the international community. “We need to have a mature position. We cannot deny climate change. Can it be used against our interests and serve agricultural protectionism? They can. It’s a reality. But they also have effects that must be fought.”

Government treats the interests of powers with suspicion

The Brazilian government is suspicious of the interest of foreign powers in preserving the Amazon. For the specialist in geopolitics, Colonel Paulo Filho, this is due to protectionism. In other words, the defense of the environment would be used to attack the country’s agribusiness exports.

“The Army is suspicious of interest in the Amazon, a region with which it has an affectionate relationship and a long tradition of defense.” In the last decade, the environmental issue entered the formation of commanders. “When I went to command, in 2014 – we take a course – they didn’t tell me about the environment. Now, commanders receive a 60-hour workload on the environment.”

In the UK, the Ministry of Defense created a post, occupied by General Richard Nugee, to deal with climate change. After COP-26, he wrote: “We must be clear, our freedom of maneuver, from strategy to tactics, will be constantly eroded and diminished. Therefore, to remain at the forefront of operational capability, it is imperative that we understand the future and adapt to it. him, in the best way possible”.

Sahel

Armies study how changes will affect their work. In the debates in the Security Council about the securitization of the climate, countries that are suffering security threats due to climate change, such as those in the Sahel, in Africa, were mentioned. With the desertification of the area, entire populations would be forced to migrate south or north and to Europe.

For Paulo Filho, the climate is already understood as a threat to human security. “The defense of their citizens is part of the tasks of the Armed Forces around the world. If I’m going to have a climate catastrophe, rise the level of the seas and cause mass migrations, that becomes a security problem.” The securitization of the climate, he said, is also linked to the fact that the West, after the Cold War, placed more emphasis on issues related to human security.