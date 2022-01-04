Amid rising cases, governor announces vaccine for children

Darcianne Diogo Júlia Eleutério Samara Schiwngel

posted on 01/04/2022 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

By the end of this month, children from 5 to 11 years old will be able to start being vaccinated against covid-19 in the Federal District, as announced yesterday by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). The news comes at a time when the numbers of infected have risen in the federal capital. Yesterday, the Health Department of the DF (SES DF) reported that the transmission rate increased to 1, that is, a group of 100 patients transmit the virus to another 100 people. When the result of this index is above 1, it means that the disease is considered out of control.

The immunization of children will take place as soon as the doses are sent by the Ministry of Health (MS). The announcement has been awaited since the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of doses by Pfizer for this audience.

The head of the local Executive said that he intends to “fully” follow the positions adopted by the federal government for the vaccination of children. “The date was given by the Ministry of Health, in other words, the second half of January”, highlighted the governor to the Correio.

According to the SES-DF epidemiological bulletin, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 13 thousand children aged 2 to 10 years living in the DF contracted the new coronavirus. The survey also brings complete data on infections and deaths caused by covid-19. Yesterday, 727 new cases were reported, 462 more infected than those reported by the folder on Friday, where 265 people tested positive. The total number of cases in the DF reached 520,538 thousand people. Regarding deaths, two deaths were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 11,110 deaths.

micron

Meanwhile, infection by the new variant, omicron, was confirmed in 26 people in Brasilia and health authorities found community transmission in the federal capital. Last week, the SES-DF said that three infected people have not traveled or had contact with infected people who have been in other countries, two women and one man, aged between 30 and 49 years.

In the assessment of Breno Adaid, a researcher from the University Center Iesb and a PhD in Administration and a post-doctorate at the University of Brasília (UnB) in behavioral science, after the festivities are higher incidences of respiratory infections. “Perhaps this increase is partially masked by the fact that we also have an outbreak of H3N2 with similar symptoms. However, just look at the examples in other countries, with maximum new cases reaching three times the previous top”, highlighted the expert. .

According to Breno, scientific studies suggest that the two doses of the vaccine provide “a relatively low level of protection against contagion”, but guarantee an effect in the prevention of severe cases of covid-19. “We still have a huge number of people to receive the boost. However, as was the case with the other variants, the most vulnerable portion was already vaccinated, this strongly favored the drop in the number of serious cases and deaths”, pointed out Adaid.

For the expert, this scenario of vaccination and booster doses for the most vulnerable, together with preliminary data that indicate a lower omicron lethality, the prospects are encouraging. “According to the data already available, we should have around 50 to 70% fewer hospitalizations”, completed the specialist. “The studies that verified the impacts in Africa estimated, preliminarily, that the number of deaths caused by the delta was four times smaller”, highlighted Breno.

However, he warns that, despite the reduction in lethality, the omicron is more contagious. “There is, preliminarily, a significantly lower amount of severe cases and deaths, however, on the other hand, a very high contagion is demonstrated, about three times more contagious than delta”, added Breno.

The expert explained that it is still too early to safely set a rate for the effectiveness of vaccines and the mortality rate. “Cases have gone up very sharply in a very short period of time, and analyzing the ratio of infected versus death toll requires a more longitudinal comparison,” Adaid noted.

Asked about possible restrictive and preventive measures to prevent the collapse in hospitals and the uncontrolled increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Health Department stressed that “it has been working uninterruptedly to control and monitor covid-19 in the Federal District since the beginning of the pandemic” . In addition, the folder guarantees that it has expanded testing against the disease, doing the test both in people with symptoms and asymptomatic ones. “The strategy aims to reduce the transmission of the omicron variant and, consequently, curb the increase in cases to avoid overloading the network,” said the secretariat.

The folder highlighted that it has about 700,000 rapid tests that are available in all basic health units, in addition to strategic points, such as 612 south, 114 north, bus station and airport. SES also highlighted that it created the crisis office and monitors the general situation regarding the supply of inputs, workforce and ongoing processes. “Now, at the end of the year, several purchasing processes for medicines, PPE and general supplies were started in order to avoid the network’s shortage”, he explained in a note.

Flu fills hospitals

In the middle of the summer season, Brasilienses have been facing an outbreak of flu in the capital. Patients with symptoms of fever, runny nose and pain in the body have sought emergency services in public and private hospitals. Based on the Epidemiological Report on Monitoring Flu Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of the Health Department, in 2021, 1,461 collections were carried out in the flu Syndrome (SG) health units. Of these, 660 were positive for respiratory viruses, three of which were co-infected (respiratory syncytial virus – RSV with covid-19 and two rhinoviruses with SARS-CoV-2).

Among the positive samples for respiratory viruses, 42 people contracted the Rhinovirus; 26, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus; five the Adenovirus; one, Parainfluenza 1; two, Parainfluenza 2; two, Parainfluenza 3; and one, Metapneumovirus. The DF also recorded eight cases of influenza virus infection in 2021, three of which were Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) confirmed as Influenza A H3N2 and five were not subtyped. Of this total, five people required hospitalization and another three were diagnosed with flu-like illness and did not require hospitalization. This indicates that the number of cases of the disease has remained within expectations so far.

In a statement, the Health Department clarified that, due to the increase in cases of Influenza registered throughout Brazil, including the Federal District, there has been an increase in demand in all hospitals in the network. “The direction of the Hospital da Região Leste (HRL) informs that, despite this increase, the service has not been interrupted at the unit. The Emergency Room continues to function without restrictions or overcrowding”, stressed the folder. According to the agency, all patients will be seen within the operating capabilities of the HRL and, at present, the waiting time for patients with respiratory symptoms is approximately two hours.

Also in a note, the secretariat said that, in 2021, it received 1.1 million doses of the Influenza vaccine, and has already applied 91% of this total in the population. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated can search the points available on the website: https://www.saude.df.gov.br/localisdevacinacao/

Marcos Pontes, general practitioner, says that DF is in an atypical situation, since conditions like this are common to happen in winter or autumn. “Influenza viruses do not bring that inflammatory reaction that covid-19 causes. H3N2 has shown a more aggravating involvement than previous viruses, but it has not caused an increase in the number of deaths”, he highlighted.

According to the doctor, flu symptoms are usually runny nose, dry cough, nasal irritation, conjunctivitis, red eye and, to avoid the virus, the mechanisms are the same as for covid-19, such as hand hygiene, use of alcohol in gel and mask.

The head of the Infection Control Commission (CCIH) of the Hospital Santa Lucia, Werciley Júnior, says that the flu outbreak in the DF began about three weeks ago and cited as an example the increase in the number of visits at the unit where he works. “Tripled. Only yesterday, there were 150 calls in the morning,” he said. According to the infectologist, in 80% of cases, patients have mild colds. “Hospitals end up being overcrowded without much need. It is important for patients to seek emergency care for those with persistent symptoms or comorbidities,” he warned.

The doctor is also aware of the low adherence to flu vaccination at the time the campaign took place, which may have caused the rapid increase in cases. “Between November and December, those activities that were prohibited or restricted to the public were allowed again and there was greater crowding. So, if there are more people close to each other, the more the virus spreads”, he pointed out.

THE mail he also sought advice from Rede D’Or Brasília, which serves the Santa Luzia, Santa Helena, Coração and DF Star hospitals. In a statement, the company replied that the respective ones are, on average, with a volume of assistance in their emergency rooms 70% higher than usual. He also explained that the increase is mainly due to the flu syndrome outbreak and highlighted that most cases, caused by the Influenza virus, are of little seriousness.