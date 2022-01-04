Antarctic research base has coronavirus outbreak

Despite strict controls, with mandatory vaccination, testing and quarantine, a Belgian research station in Antarctica faces an outbreak of coronavirus. Since December 14, seven days after the arrival of a team, at least 16 of the 25 workers at the Princess Elisabeth Polar Station have been infected with the disease.

As recently as December, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported that three researchers infected with covid-19 had been isolated and removed from the station. Even so, the virus continued to spread. So far, however, reports indicate that the symptoms of infected workers are mild.

According to Joseph Cheek, project manager at the International Polar Foundation, which operates the station and is based in Brussels, the situation is not considered dramatic. “Although it was inconvenient to isolate some staff members who caught the virus, it did not significantly affect the work on the station,” Cheek told the BBC.

All employees receive an offer to leave Antarctica on January 12th, but they say they will continue to carry out their duties normally. In the meantime, the arrival of new researchers was temporarily suspended.

Strict security measures are applied to researchers heading to the station in Antarctica. Vaccination is just one of the prerequisites. In addition, they need to go through a quarantine period in South Africa before departing and also have a PCR (negative) test.

Two doctors are available to care for the workers at the Princesa Elisabeth Polar Station, which began operating in 2009.

This is not the first time an outbreak of coronavirus has hit Antarctica, which was the last continent to report cases of the disease in December 2020. At the time, 26 soldiers and 10 civilians were infected. The contagion would have occurred after a visit by the Chilean Navy ship Sargento Aldea, which carried out logistical support maneuvers between November 27 and December 10 at the General Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme base.