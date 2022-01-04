Anvisa says Saúde will not attend the hearing on vaccination in children

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) informed the Ministry of Health that it will not participate in a public hearing promoted by the government, this morning, on the vaccination of children against covid-19. The communication was made through an official letter sent today, half an hour before the start of the hearing,

In the document sent to the government, the agency states that it has already expressed its support for immunization for children aged 5 to 11, and that the participation of representatives of the agency in the event “would not add new elements to the theme”.

On December 16, Anvisa approved the use of the vaccine Commonwealth for children from 5 to 11 years old. The government, however, held a public consultation over the internet and today promotes this hearing at the PAHO headquarters (Organization panamerican of Health), in Brasília, to debate the matter.

Anvisa’s approval came after careful technical analysis of data and clinical studies conducted by the Pfizer laboratory, in which it was confirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective for children.”

Karin Mendes, chief of staff of the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres

In the document sent to the government, Anvisa defends the release of the immunizing agent. “For the evaluation of the expansion of the age range of this vaccine, the Agency counted on the consultation and monitoring of a group of specialists in pediatrics and immunology, who had access to data from the studies and results presented by the laboratory”.

This group of experts had, according to Anvisa, representatives from Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health), SPBT (Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology), SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) and SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics).