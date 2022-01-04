Anvisa tells the Ministry of Health it will not attend the hearing on Covid vaccine for children | Coronavirus

In December, Anvisa released the use of the vaccine for children. The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, however, decided to call a public consultation and a hearing to deliberate on vaccination in this group.

The government’s attitude was seen by experts as yet another denial of the vaccine, as public consultations are not usual when it comes to immunizations that have already been approved and released by the health surveillance.

In justification for his absence at the public hearing, Anvisa said that it has already officially manifested itself about the vaccine for children.

“This agency has already issued its position on the topic ‘vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years’, which is public and available to various medical authorities, society and this Doctoral Ministry of Health,” he wrote Anvisa in a document sent to the ministry.

“Finally, Anvisa, due to its technical nature, sees that its participation in the public hearing would not add new elements to the theme”, he completed.

Anvisa recalled that the vaccine, produced by the Pfizer laboratory specifically for children, is safe and effective.

“Anvisa’s approval came after careful technical analysis of data and clinical studies conducted by the Pfizer laboratory, in which it was confirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective for children,” explained the agency.

There is still no date for the vaccination of children

Despite being released by Anvisa since December 16, there is still no date to start vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old.

For specialists, the delay is serious, even more at a time when the omicron variant takes the world to record daily records of new Covid cases.

Since the green light from Anvisa, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has stated several times that the agency’s authorization is not enough to start vaccination.

On December 20, he said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that the ministry would only have a position on the issue on January 5th. Therefore, after the public hearing.