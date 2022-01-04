Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3 Trillion in Market Value | Technology

On Monday (3) Apple reached the mark of US$ 3 trillion in market value (about R$ 17 trillion in direct conversion). The company became the first to achieve this figure.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Around 3:45 pm (Eastern time), the company’s shares were valued at US$ 182.88. The amount needed for the company to cross the $3 trillion mark was $182.86. In the following minutes, however, the shares retreated to the level of US$ 182.50.

Apple shares have risen about 5,800% since Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007, far surpassing the S&P 500’s gain of about 230% during the same period.

The company’s value growth comes amid positive bets from investors on the popularity of the recently launched lines of iPhones and MacBooks. There is also the expectation that the company will explore new markets, such as autonomous cars and the so-called metaverse.

See details and prices of new iPhones

The company has reaped good results despite suffering from the global shortage of chips – in the last balance, the company announced sales below expectations for iPhones and accessories. On the other hand, iPads and Macs performed well.

March at $3 trillion

In August 2018, Apple became the first private company to reach $1 trillion. Two years later, in August 2020, the company became the first to reach $2 trillion.

To jump from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in market value, the company needed less time: around 16 months. Apple was one of the giants in its industry that benefited from increased use of technology during the Covid-19 pandemic.