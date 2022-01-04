Apple helps the digestive system; see the main benefits of the fruit

THE litter it is a very popular fruit in our homes and, at the same time, rich in vitamins and minerals that help protect our health. Apples are great for our digestive system and also improve cholesterol levels. In addition to the strong concentration of vitamin C in the composition of apples, we find potassium, phosphorus, calcium and other mineral salts.

This fruit still has a lot of carotenoids and flavonoids that have antioxidant properties. In apples, it is still possible to find a good concentration of ursolic acid, which acts directly on the prevention of muscle atrophy and helps in the process of eliminating fat.

See some benefits of apples for our health

Helps prevent diabetes

Polyphenol compounds have an effective antioxidant action, which protects the cells of the pancreas against the actions of free radicals. In this way, it prevents insulin resistance and diabetes.

The fiber present in apples also helps to decrease sugar absorption and therefore promotes a balance in our blood glucose levels.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

Apples also have antithrombotic and vasodilating characteristics thanks to the presence of pectin, quercetin, potassium, vitamin B9, vitamin C. Together, they promote blood pressure control and help maintain the healthy functioning of the vessels.

Flavonoids and carotenoids through antioxidant action prevent fat cells from entering the oxidation process, thus balancing cholesterol levels.

Helps to fight asthma

Through a property called quercetin present in apples, it directly strengthens the small blood vessels and acts in the pro-inflammatory pathway of arachidonic acid. All properties help maintain immune system strengthening functions and maintain anti-allergic properties.

By giving the body the ability to deal with allergens, pathogens, free radicals and impurities, they end up providing better health to the lungs and preventing diseases such as asthma.

improves brain function

The consumption of apples is good even for the brain, as the presence of quercetin, an antioxidant present in the fruit, promotes the reduction of cell death caused by the oxidation and inflammation of neurons.

Its B-complex vitamins, vitamin C and good concentration of phosphoric acid help protect the nervous system.