Apple is 1st to reach $3 trillion in market value

Getty Images

apple Inc today (3) became the first US company to reach $3 trillion in market value, thanks to investor confidence that the manufacturer of the iPhone will continue to release best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and the metaverse.

READ ALSO: Apple closes stores in New York because of rise in Covid-19 cases

On the first day of stock trading in 2022, the company’s shares hit a record $182.88, making Apple the company most valuable of world and the first to reach that milestone.

The most valuable company in the world is the first to reach this milestone, as investors are betting that consumers will continue to spend a lot of money on iPhones, MacBooks and services like apple TV and apple music.

“The key to Apple’s valuation re-rating remains its services business, which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion in the public eye,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. “Being the first company to join the $3 trillion club is a ‘flex-the-muscle moment’ for (the CEO Tim) cook & Co.”

Apple was already in the $2 trillion market cap with Microsoft, which is now worth about $2.53 trillion.

READ MORE: New iPhone 14 Reveals Apple’s Impressive Design Decision