Apple Reaches All-time Mark of $3 Trillion Market valuation – Link

Apple was the first company to achieve a $1 trillion market valuation in 2019 and $2 trillion in 2020, a feat followed by other technology companies

With a record already in the first week of 2022, Apple became this Monday, 3rd, the first publicly-traded company to reach the mark of $3 trillion in market evaluation, a value that maintains the iPhone owner as the most valuable company in the world. Previously, the firm had already broken the record of $1 trillion in August 2018 and $2 trillion in August 2020.

The mark was reached around 15:50, when the share price reached US$ 182.86 – as a result, there was a setback. The new record shows the size of the company in recent years. By way of comparison, the value is more than 4.5 times greater than the entire capitalization of Brazilian companies listed on the B3, of US$ 685 billion in November 2021. Or, even, the total is equivalent to 3,000 “unicorn startups” ”, milestone of the innovation ecosystem to tap small technology companies that reach a market value of US$ 1 billion.

In a hypothetical scenario, if Apple were a country and this market valuation were its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the “iPhone nation” would be the fifth biggest power in the world in 2020, behind only the United States (US$ 20.9 trillion), China (US$ 14.7 trillion), Japan (US$ 4.9 trillion) and Germany (US$ 3.8 trillion) – Brazil would remain in 13th place, with US$ 1.4 trillion, according to the World Bank.

For Dan Ives, an analyst at the American consultancy Wedbush, the brand proves the company’s good performance in different divisions. “The key element in Apple’s assessment remains the services business, which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion, along with the hardware ecosystem, which is at its strongest product cycle in more than a decade, with the iPhone 13 boost”, said Ives, in a note to investors at the end of 2021.

The reason for all this abundance is the Chinese market, which in recent years has become the second most important for Apple: “We estimate that, in China alone, there are 15 million updates for the iPhone 13 in the December quarter, since this it’s a region that continues to be a major force for Apple,” wrote Ives.

The results come despite the shortage of chips, which remains a problem for Apple, says the analyst, adding that the persistent shortage of smartphone components could affect the company’s performance earlier this year.

The company has struggled to deliver new iPhone models to consumers since the holiday season, one of the most important dates on the company’s calendar – Wedbush expects, however, that 40 million smartphones will be delivered during this period.

Expectation with new product

The excitement of investors is also explained by the euphoria with the possibility of launching a new product to be launched by Apple in 2022: a virtual and augmented reality glasses, putting the company in the field of the metaverse, which could further increase revenue coming from new applications in this new market.

According to rumors from analysts with knowledge of the production of the glasses, the product will feature two high-resolution screens attached to the user’s head, similar to Facebook’s Oculus Quest. Apple’s equipment will have a more powerful processor than the M1 chip currently seen in the company’s computer lineup, and up to 15 optical camera modules to interact with the “real world” — the iPhone, by comparison, has three. People familiar with the matter say the device can cost up to $3,000.

For William Castro, chief strategist at brokerage Avenue, entering the metaverse could place Apple as the main name in the segment, something driven by the company’s history of “successes”, which went into mobile telephony with the iPhone and wearables with the Apple Watch, for example, segments where the reference is: “Apple doesn’t have any big failures”, he says. “There is a lot of room for growth and it creates a not inconsiderable revenue line. It’s a world of opportunity.”

Technology on the rise

In the view of Fernando Meirelles, a professor at FGV, more technology companies should soon have the same taste for trillion-dollar titles. “Unless we have some unpredictable phenomenon, other companies will hit new brands in the trillions in the near future. The consumption of technology in the world, by people and companies, will not stop growing in this decade”, he says.

Who could be next is Microsoft, which is currently valuing $2.494 trillion after joining the “Apple club” this year. The giants Alphabet (owner of Google), Amazon and Meta (of Facebook) are valued at US$1.931 trillion, US$1.723 trillion and US$942 billion, respectively.

“The rise in company shares follows the profitability of these companies”, explains Castro, from Avenue. He adds that, with the digitization seen since the pandemic, the “Big Techs” (group of technology giants) notice the increase in annual revenue due to the intensive use of their products and services, which fattens the available cash to invest in research and creating new businesses—which excites investors and raises market valuations.

However, for Eduardo Pellanda, professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS), the positive expectation alone will not sustain Apple’s growth in the long term. “The company’s last big release was the Apple Watch. Apple needs a new product for investors to believe in the pace of growth. It will be crucial for the company to deliver the virtual and augmented reality glasses”, he says.