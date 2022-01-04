Apple sets new record and is valued at $3 trillion

THE apple started the year in style and promising even more: on this first Monday (3) of 2022, the company founded by Steve Jobs became the first $3 trillion company (about BRL 16.9 trillion at the current price) of the current trading on the stock exchange.

Despite having grown considerably in recent weeks, Apple shares have risen significantly in the last few hours and the value of a single share has reached US$182.90 (about R$1,036), setting a new record.

The company’s value is more than double Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which was valued at R$7.5 trillion in 2020. It is certainly a historic moment for the brand and for the market.

Apple stock value on Monday (3).Source: TradingView

Trillion open capital

In 2018, Apple was the first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion, and in 2020, it was the first to reach $2 trillion. So, we can consider that it took little for Apple to reach a new record.

It’s important to note that Apple’s value declined shortly after hitting $3 trillion, but the market is volatile and the company can probably stay in first place.