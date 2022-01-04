Application that ‘auctioned’ Muslim women is blocked in India – News

The open source Indian app Bulli Bai, from the GitHub web platform, was taken off the air for sharing photos of more than 100 Muslim women and a text that they were on “promotion”.

The announcement was made this Monday (3) by the Indian Minister of Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. The blockade came after police in two states in India registered cases involving images that were in the app.

According to authorities, the platform’s aim is to degrade and ridicule women of various ages whose photographs are shared without permission. The case sparked outrage on social media.

The Indian minister announced that an investigation into criminal measures against the platform had been launched. In July, an app and website called Sulli Deals had already profiled more than 80 Muslim women — using photos they’d posted online — and described them as “the deals of the day.”

In both cases, there was no real sale, only the degradation and humiliation of Muslim women through the sharing of their personal images.

The app’s name also reveals the purpose of its developers: sulli is a word used on the internet by right-wing Hindus to designate Muslim women, and the same tone is found in bully.

Over the weekend, journalist Ismat Ara, whose name and photo were published on the Bulli Bai app, filed a police complaint in New Delhi against some people, who were not identified, accusing them of sexual harassment and promoting enmity on the basis in religion.